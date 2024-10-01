Rehmann Announces “Fandom Fusion” Art Contest in Partnership with Detroit Red Wings

TROY, Mich., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann, a fully integrated professional advisory firm, is pleased to announce Fandom Fusion, its fourth annual themed art contest in partnership with the Detroit Red Wings. The contest invites participants to submit hockey-inspired artwork that highlights and celebrates the unsung heroes of the sport: the fans.



The art contest opens for submissions November 1, 2024, and closes on January 31, 2025. Contestants can submit their entries virtually for the first round, with finalists invited to deliver their physical artwork for additional consideration. The judging panel will be comprised of Rehmann and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment (IS+E) executives as well as a Red Wings alumnus. The winner will be announced on February 27, 2025, and their winning artwork will be installed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena.

“The art contest has seen continued success and creativity throughout its lifetime,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann. “We hope this year's theme offers participants a way to shine the spotlight back on themselves, while demonstrating their talent and showing their love for their hometown team.”

To enter, artists must submit permissible mediums including drawing, painting, etching, original digital creations and photography 24” by 30” in size. Pieces will be judged on creativity, originality and the theme of “fandom fusion,” which encompasses the spirit and joy of being a fan.

"The Fandom Fusion art contest highlights the strong connection between the Red Wings and our dedicated fanbase,” said Mike Singer, SVP of Corporate Partnerships, IS+E. “It exemplifies our commitment to supporting creativity and recognizing the contributions of our fans. We look forward to seeing how this year’s submissions capture the passion and dedication that make our community so unique."

In addition to having their artwork displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesars Arena, the winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and four tickets to a Red Wings home game. Artwork will also be published on DetroitRedWings.com.

Rehmann will also host a promotional event as the Red Wings play the Pittsburgh Penguins during Detroit’s home opener on October 10, 2024. Rehmann Club ticker holders will be treated to personalized caricatures and Rehmann-branded gifts and can learn more about the art contest.

Contestants can find more details on rules and regulations by visiting the contest’s landing page here. To enter, contestants must fill out the submission form on the landing page and will subsequently receive email reminders regarding submission close dates and other contest news.

