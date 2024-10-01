Database Security Market Size to Reach USD 20.9 Billion by 2032 | Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Database Security Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Database Security Market size is projected to reach USD 20.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The rising volume of data being generated, the adoption of cloud services, and the integration of AI and machine learning into database security solutions are key factors driving demand for robust database security solutions. Businesses are increasingly concerned about data breaches, regulatory compliance, and the increasing stringency of data protection laws. As such, database security solutions offer a great avenue to protect data stored in databases. According to a recent report, adopting database security solutions such as encryption solutions helps to reduce the risks of data breaches and enhance compliance with international regulations. This is important as businesses need to maintain privacy and data protection to stay competitive and distinguish themselves from the competition.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Database Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.15 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 20.90 Bn CAGR CAGR of 12.48 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Growing organizations across all industries, changing regulations and standards,



• The increasing need for advanced data security solutions all contribute to market expansion.

What are the Growth Factors of the Database Security Market?

The rising volume of cyber threats and the rapidly growing sophistication of attacks targeting databases a key factors driving demand as more and more organizations are prioritizing their security measures. For example, the banking, financial services, and healthcare industries are targeted as they store vast amounts of data relating to their customers, thus increasing their vulnerability. Database security solutions provide measures such as encryption, access controls, and activity monitoring to protect databases from unauthorized access and data leakage. This ensures that organizations are compliant with various regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS among others.

Additionally, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity indicates that data breaches have increased by over 30% over the last several years, which has caused businesses to consistently prioritize investment in database security. The rise of cloud-based solutions is increasing the need for databases to be secured using cloud-native security tools. For example, in 2023 IBM introduced a next-generation AI-powered database security solution. The solution is designed to secure cloud-based databases by using real-time threat intelligence reporting and predictive analytics to detect and eradicate potential vulnerabilities.

What Segment of the Database Security Market is Expected to Lead by Vertical?

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance was the leading sector in the database security market, as it is a prime target of cyber-attacks because it deals with large volumes of highly confidential data including the financial details of customers and their transactions. Moreover, data security regulations, such as PCI DSS and GDPR, are forcing BFSI organizations to implement advanced database security solutions.

There is also growing concern about threats due to the increasing number of employees who work in a remote environment. With the growing number of mobile banking applications and digital payments, database security solutions are required to provide security and manage all on-premises and cloud databases.

Which segment of the database security market is expected to dominate by deployment mode?

During 2023, on-premise deployment mode accounted for the largest market share of 64% in the database security market and is expected to dominate the market from 2024-2032. This is because, with the rise of data and security breaches, several organizations are highly concerned about data security. In addition, many companies are implementing on-premise database security solutions because they have more control and can be more customizable. In addition to this, on-premise solutions are more apt for organizations such as monetary, and healthcare, among others, as they can maintain full control. Even though on-premise solutions dominate deployment mode, there is an increasing shift towards cloud-based. This is particularly because of the instances where some sectors are going through digital transformation. This, in turn, is expected to enable businesses to manage and secure the databases across distributed environments, as cloud-based is more scalable and flexible.

Database Security Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software Database Auditing and Reporting Encryption and Tokenization Data Masking and Redaction Access Control Management Others

Services Managed Services Professional Services Consulting Services Support and Maintenance Education and Training Risk Assessment Services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based

On Premises

By business function

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Operations

Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and Ecommerce

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainments

Others

Which Region dominated the Database Security Market?

North American region dominated the market and, accounted revenue share of 35% in 2023. The reason for North America to dominate is due to mature cybersecurity infrastructure, the presence of a large IT services industry, which demands database security, and the requirement to follow strict regulations by the U.S. and Canadian governments. Some of the advanced database security technologies are being implemented in these countries. The stringent regulations of countries to protect their critical data and adhere to international regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with the increasing strategic applications of big data analytics and cloud technologies in countries such as China and India. These countries also have growing digitization initiatives by the government and the private sector as there is increasing competition among the companies for better customer relations and penetration of their products. This is further supported by the imperative to implement data protection laws in all the countries in the region.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Oracle launched a new suite of cloud-native database security solutions aimed at enhancing the protection of cloud-based data through encryption, access control, and activity monitoring.

In early 2022, Microsoft introduced its latest AI-driven database security platform, which leverages machine learning to detect anomalous database activities in real-time and provide automated responses to mitigate threats.





Key Takeaways:

The database security market is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing need for data protection and regulatory compliance across industries such as banking, financial services, and healthcare.

Innovations in AI and machine learning are enhancing the capabilities of database security solutions, making them more efficient at detecting and mitigating threats.

The North American region remains the leader in database security adoption, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to see the fastest growth due to rising digitization and cybersecurity investments.

