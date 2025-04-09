Underwater Communication System Market to Reach USD 9.7 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Maritime Security | SNS Insider

Pune, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underwater Communication System Market Size Analysis:

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Underwater Communication System Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Sonardyne International Ltd. – BlueComm Optical Modem

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated – Teledyne Benthos Acoustic Modems

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc – UnderSea Acoustic Communication System

EvoLogics GmbH – S2C Acoustic Modems

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA – cNODE Modems

Thales Group – BlueScan Acoustic System

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. – UUV Acoustic Communication System

Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd – Seatext Underwater Modems

Aquatec Group Ltd. – AQUAmod Acoustic Modems

DSIT Solutions Ltd. – PointShield Diver Detection System

Hydroacoustic Inc. – HLF-5000 Underwater Acoustic Transceiver

Ocean Technology Systems (OTS) – Aquacom SSB-2010 Wireless Communicator

Zebra-Tech Ltd. – Hydro-Wireless Acoustic Modems

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. – Tactical Underwater Communication System

Japan Radio Co., Ltd. – JHS-800S Submarine Communication System

Underwater Communication System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.68 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The growing need for efficient underwater data transmission in defense, oil & gas, and marine research is driving market growth.

The U.S. market for underwater communication systems is driven by rising defense investments, oceanographic research, and offshore energy exploration. Increasing adoption of advanced acoustic and optical communication technologies is enhancing system efficiency. The market is expected to grow steadily, supported by government initiatives and private-sector innovation.

By Component: Hardware Dominated, Services to Register Fastest CAGR

The hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for 59% of the revenue share in 2023, owing to the rising installation of underwater sensors, modems, and transceivers. An increasing number of oceanographic experimentation and commercial applications, especially military applications, have led to the demand for durable and robust hardware for underwater communication. In deep-sea environments, the increasing requirement for real-time data transmission is propelling this segment.

The services segment is expected to see the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment is driven by the increasing demand for maintenance, integration, and support services for underwater communication systems. This is why businesses are working towards building service-oriented models to improve productivity and guarantee long-term operational viability.

By Connectivity: Wireless Dominated, Hardwired to Register Fastest CAGR

Wired connectivity dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 66% of the revenue share, owing to its higher use in marine research, environmental monitoring, and naval defense. The cost of adoption has been reduced due to the advancement of acoustic and radio-frequency technologies, making wireless underwater communication a flexible and efficient option.

The hardwired segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With security and reliability of communication being of utmost importance in highly-interfered environments, fiber-optic based hardwired communication systems are gaining popularity, especially for military and deep-sea applications.

By Application: Environmental Monitoring Dominated, Oceanography to Register Fastest CAGR

The environmental monitoring segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, which is mainly used for climate and pollution monitoring applications. Government efforts to conserve the oceans and manage marine ecosystems sustainably act as significant driving factors.

The oceanography segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for deep-sea exploration and marine biodiversity studies. The growing generation of real-time data transmission technologies and global data collection ships is allowing oceanographers to a more accurate and efficient research.

By End-User: Scientific Research & Development Dominated, Military & Defense to Register Fastest CAGR

In 2023, the scientific research & development sub-segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share. A UCS also acts to benefit scientific research. Autonomous underwater vehicles have also been used to find wrecked planes and study the causes of their crashes. The discovery of the wreck of the Titanic, followed by hydrothermal vent systems in the deep ocean, came about when there were communication systems.

The military & defense segment is anticipated to record the quickest CAGR in the forecast period, also used for underwater observance and incursion detection by the military. Disparaging states could sabotage through the water; meanwhile, deploying a treatment system could tell the nation there may be an upcoming service.

Underwater Communication System Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Connectivity

Hardwired

Wireless

By Application

Climate monitoring

Environmental monitoring

Hydrography

Oceanography

Pollution monitoring

Others

By End-User

Marine

Military & defence

Oil & gas

Scientific research & development

Others





By Region: North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Registers Fastest Growth in Underwater Communication Systems

The North American market accounted for the largest market share of around 34% of revenue share, owing this to increasing investments in underwater defense systems and oceanographic research, as well as environmental monitoring projects. Expansion of the market is primarily attributed to the U.S. government’s focus on maritime security as well as advancements in underwater communication technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate, driven by rising investments in naval defense, offshore oil & gas exploration, and marine research activities. For instance, nations such as China, Japan, and India are increasingly investing in underwater communication technologies, thus augmenting the global market.

Recent Developments In The Underwater Communication Systems

March 2024: L3Harris Technologies introduced the Communication Using Underwater Ultrasonic Wireless (CUUUWi) system, enabling voice and text-based data communication between above-water users and submerged platforms. ​

Kongsberg Gruppen successfully completed factory trials of the HUGIN Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), designed for extended missions with a range of up to 2,200 kilometers and autonomous operation capabilities. ​ January 2024: Teledyne Geospatial presented an exclusive preview of its new coastal mapping solution at Hydro 2024, offering enhanced capabilities for coastal data collection and analysis.

