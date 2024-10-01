HAProxy Provides Market-Leading Alternative to Cloud/SaaS App Delivery in G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer, has been named a Leader in 20 G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports. Along with a Satisfaction Score of 99 and badges including Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Usability, HAProxy was recognized across multiple G2 categories with Leader positions in API Management, Container Networking, DDoS Protection, DevOps, Load Balancing, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Web Security.



HAProxy stands out in the Leader quadrants of these reports as the only platform that extends performance, reliability, and security to applications in any environment as well as a fully managed and secure edge network. With HAProxy, enterprise technology buyers have a powerful, trusted, and flexible solution they can deploy anywhere – making the HAProxy One platform a compelling alternative to other cloud, SaaS, and CDN solutions.

“Our leadership in categories where managed and hosted solutions have displaced traditional on-premises appliances is a massive win for HAProxy’s vision and evolution over nearly a quarter century” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “Our next-gen security layers enhanced by ML and threat intelligence from our secure edge network compete with the leading solutions for DDoS protection, bot management, API protection, and WAF. Meanwhile, HAProxy’s unified platform ensures seamless continuity from origin to edge, offering businesses flexibility for cloud migration or repatriation. This infrastructure agnostic solution enables customers to prioritize cost reduction, enhanced privacy, or greater control over AI applications.”

HAProxy's platform revolutionizes the traditional application delivery landscape

Despite being best known as a load balancer, HAProxy is clearly separated in the G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports from the traditional vendors in this market category. In G2 categories such as API Management, Load Balancing, and Web Application Firewall, HAProxy’s position in the Leader quadrant is a long way from the company’s traditional competitors, which are usually found in the Niche quadrant. The breadth and performance of the HAProxy platform, coupled with exceptionally high user satisfaction, positions HAProxy not only as the natural replacement for traditional appliances but as a powerful alternative to the current market-leading solutions.

“The G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports, and the user reviews behind them, tell the same story we hear from our enterprise customers every day,” said Tim Bertrand, President, HAProxy Technologies. “Modern businesses are jettisoning the traditional application delivery options – known for their high costs and lack of scalability – and you can see that reflected in their low ranking in the G2 reports.”

“Today's technology buyers face a critical decision between flexible open-source solutions like HAProxy and the prominent players in public cloud, CDN, and other SaaS offerings—our peers in the Leader quadrants,” continued Bertrand. “HAProxy is winning and building momentum thanks to the strength of our intelligent security layers, our trusted ability to integrate anywhere in an organization’s tech stack, and our flexibility and authority all the way from open source load balancing to fully managed services on our secure edge network. HAProxy’s performance across such a broad spectrum is truly unmatched.”

In the last 12 months, HAProxy Technologies further advanced the HAProxy platform with new versions of its open source and enterprise products.

HAProxy 3.0 maintained the strong momentum of the open source load balancer with improvements to simplicity, security, reliability, and flexibility.

maintained the strong momentum of the open source load balancer with improvements to simplicity, security, reliability, and flexibility. HAProxy Enterprise 2.9 added UDP load balancing, and the next-generation HAProxy Enterprise WAF and Bot Management Module enhanced by threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge , a globally distributed secure edge network.

added UDP load balancing, and the next-generation HAProxy Enterprise WAF and Bot Management Module enhanced by threat intelligence from , a globally distributed secure edge network. HAProxy Fusion 1.2 added service discovery for Kubernetes and Consul, enabling intelligent external load balancing, multi-cluster routing, and high performance dynamic configuration with tens of thousands of backends.

added service discovery for Kubernetes and Consul, enabling intelligent external load balancing, multi-cluster routing, and high performance dynamic configuration with tens of thousands of backends. HAProxy Edge integrated the latest HAProxy Enterprise security features, ensuring these modules are battle-tested at scale. HAProxy Edge handles billions of requests per day that feed real-world threat intelligence data into the Intelligent WAF Engine, which powers HAProxy Enterprise WAF, and the reputational scoring system used by the HAProxy Enterprise Bot Management Module.

Exceptional user reviews praise HAProxy platform’s multi-layered security, integration, and flexibility

G2 product ratings are based on customer and user reviews and aggregated data from online sources. In the Momentum Grid® Report, the Satisfaction Score is affected by several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused and administration-specific product attributes, popularity and statistical significance of reviews, and timeliness and quality of reviews.

G2 awarded HAProxy 48 badges, including naming HAProxy a Leader in 20 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports:

The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence.

A user in the banking sector gave HAProxy five stars and wrote , “[HAProxy Enterprise] combines a productive load balancer with excellent built-in software WAF … as well as protection from DoS attacks, protection from bots, a module for Google reCAPTCHA… [HAProxy Enterprise] allows us to monitor and prevent attacks on our remote service system on a daily basis.”

“I’ve been using HAProxy since version ~1.7, and it remains the only load balancer I can confidently recommend,” said another five-star review . “It is easy to integrate and combined with automation software (like Ansible) you can deploy a fully reliable environment, essentially creating a turnkey solution ready for clients.”

A user who relied on HAProxy’s flexibility wrote in a five-star review , “We need to react and adapt to every crazy customer requirement. HAProxy never lets us down with that.”

These and other G2 user reviews show HAProxy’s ability to simplify, scale, and secure applications in a diverse range of enterprise use cases.

See HAProxy Technologies at KubeCon NA 2024

HAProxy Technologies will attend KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, North America 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah to showcase its platform and latest Kubernetes capabilities. Visit the company’s booth on November 12-15 or schedule a meeting with us.

Join the Global HAProxy Community at HAProxyConf 2025

HAProxyConf 2025 will take the stage in San Francisco, California, from June 3 to 5, 2025. The 2+ days flagship conference for the highly active HAProxy community will be held in the Mission Bay Conference Center, hosting expert speakers from across the open source and enterprise landscape.

HAProxy users, customers, and developers are invited to submit a talk and become a part of HAProxyConf 2025's exciting lineup.

Registration for HAProxyConf 2025 is coming soon.

About HAProxy One

HAProxy One is the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform from the company behind HAProxy. It combines the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our open-source core (HAProxy) with the capabilities of a unified enterprise platform, featuring ultra-low latency security layers enhanced by machine learning, operational feedback from our customers and community, and threat intelligence from HAProxy Technologies’ global network. The platform consists of a flexible data plane ( HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA ), scalable control plane ( HAProxy Fusion ), and secure edge network ( HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud Load Balancing as a Service (LBaaS), Web App and API Protection, API/AI Gateways, Kubernetes networking, ADN/CDN, and end-to-end observability.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

