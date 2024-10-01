Yale’s “Secure Start” Program Helps Cover Renter Home Security Needs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yale, a leader in smart home security, today launched the “Secure Start” contest, designed to help provide financial and security support for new renters. As rent prices climb and the moving process becomes more challenging—with hefty security deposits and the need for reliable home protection—Yale aims to ease some of these burdens. Starting today, a unique Instagram contest is open, offering a chance to help cover five winners’ security deposits and equip their homes with the new Yale Approach™ Lock , tailor-made for renters who want a key-free smart lock upgrade.



In a recent survey conducted by Yale , over 80% of people said one month of free rent, which is also the average cost of a security deposit, would provide peace of mind. Contest entrants will have the chance to win money to help cover their security deposit, along with the latest smart lock from Yale. The new retrofit Yale Approach™ Lock with Wi-Fi is key-free and easy to install without changing existing hardware, making it an ideal smart lock solution for renters. Yale Approach offers the convenience of ditching physical keys, and the ability to monitor and securely share access with trusted friends and family – this coupled with security deposit assistance allows Yale to help offer peace of mind in more ways than one.

To enter, participants need to follow and comment on Yale’s Instagram contest post, and in at least 50 words, tell us how $2,000 for rent or a security deposit would help give you a “Secure Start” in their new home. The contest launches today and closes on October 11, 2024. Winners will receive:

Through the survey , Yale found 70% of respondents have struggled to find affordable housing in their preferred neighborhoods. Even after securing a place, renters are likely to face surprising upfront costs, from application fees to moving expenses, and, of course, the hefty security deposit. Additionally, although 89% of respondents don’t yet have a smart lock, 94% are interested in getting one, and 76% agree that a smart lock would provide better security. Yale’s “Secure Start” is designed to help address common renter concerns and provide the benefits of a smart lock—no keys required.

“While Yale Approach will cover your front door security, we also recognize the challenges that come with finding a place to rent,” says Ryan Daviau, Product Manager, Yale at Fortune Brands Innovations. “By offering a ‘Secure Start’ to renters through this contest, we’re working to address both the need for smart home security and to help ease the financial challenges that come with moving. Yale’s here to help lock down your home security—starting with your security deposit."

Yale gets it—renters also want to boost their home’s security and home aesthetic without risking the security deposit. In addition to the contest, Yale has teamed up with Yale's Renter-Friendly Design Expert, Imani Keal to offer tips on enhancing an apartment’s design without upsetting the landlord. Top tips from Imani Keal include:

Peel and stick beyond walls: We all know peel-and-stick wallpaper is a renter's best friend, but why stop at the walls? Use it to transform your ceilings into a statement piece, line the inside of cabinets, or even create a faux backsplash in your kitchen. It’s an easy, no-commitment way to add personality and flair to unexpected spots around your space.

We all know peel-and-stick wallpaper is a renter's best friend, but why stop at the walls? Use it to transform your ceilings into a statement piece, line the inside of cabinets, or even create a faux backsplash in your kitchen. It’s an easy, no-commitment way to add personality and flair to unexpected spots around your space. Keep your home secure: Renters shouldn’t be left out of the smart home conversation. We deserve the same ease, comfort, and security as those who pay a mortgage. The new Yale Approach Lock and Keypad make that easy because you can retrofit it over your existing lock without fear of losing your security deposit, all while elevating your entryway.

Renters shouldn’t be left out of the smart home conversation. We deserve the same ease, comfort, and security as those who pay a mortgage. The new Yale Approach Lock and Keypad make that easy because you can retrofit it over your existing lock without fear of losing your security deposit, all while elevating your entryway. Upgrade the small stuff: Want to add your own personal touch without making permanent changes? Try swapping out faucets or shower heads for something that suits your style (and don’t worry, you can easily switch them back later). For an extra pop of personality, change up your cabinet handles to match your apartment’s vibe—think sleek and modern or vintage and chic. It’s all about those little details that make a big difference!



Head over to Yale on Instagram before October 11 to enter to win a cash prize and Yale products. For all contest details, read the contest rules here . Both the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi and a wireless Yale Keypad are also available for purchase at ShopYaleHome.com, August.com, Amazon, and additional retailers.

ABOUT YALE HOME

Yale Home is a leader in smart home security that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure homes throughout the United States and Canada with our innovative smart locks and smart storage solutions to protect front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. The Yale residential brand in North America is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, a brand, innovation and channel leader within the home and security markets. For more information, visit ShopYaleHome.com .

ABOUT FORTUNE BRANDS INNOVATIONS

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale residential and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

yale@praytellagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8b6226f-7ad4-4a87-a18d-cf1e05e32d18

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cca5d7ef-7dd2-463e-b7e3-cd20278863b2