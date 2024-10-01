ThinkCareBelieve: Julian Assange Speaks to The World

Article can be found at: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/01/julian-assange-speaks-to-the-world/



STRASBOURG, France, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gave testimony before the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) today. This is the first time Assange has spoken publicly since 2019. Assange describes the events and highlights the issues that were encountered during his time as a political prisoner. Assange also describes his views on the world today since his release. ThinkCareBelieve asserts that this is an historic event because Julian Assange is widely considered the greatest journalist of our time and we all share the fight to speak and publish the truth freely. The article at ThinkCareBelieve has both video and transcript of Assange’s testimony.

Watch Assange’s entire testimony here: https://www.youtube.com/live/Mq85IZMeigc

There will be a debate over the report by Rapporteur Thórhildur Sunna Ævarsdóttir on Wednesday October 2, 2024.

What: PACE’s Legal Affairs Committee will debate the report about Julian Assange on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at its Plenary Session

Where: at the Palace of Europe in Strasbourg, France to give evidence before the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

When: October 2nd, 2024

How: Live stream on PACE's YT channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@PACE_CoE/streams

"There will never be a hearing over what happened which is why it is so important that PACE acts... If left in its current state [the current regime] will inevitably be abused by other states. Norm setting institutions like PACE must make clear that what happened to me can never happen again." - Julian Assange

ThinkCareBelieve believes that when we take a look at the ideals and practices for which Julian Assange stands, we can see him as a man of integrity with a moral and social intelligence that shines through his work. Assange’s speeches educated the public on how to empower themselves, predicting the time we are experiencing now. Assange changed journalism forever by employing the practice of “Scientific Journalism” which printed the source documentation alongside the articles for verification of facts. He also pioneered the secure dropbox for whistleblowers to securely upload tips and information. Something so new and unconventional at the time, but is commonly used today.