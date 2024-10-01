Pump Up the Volume: Supplement Supports Cardiac Output

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complementing a nutrient-dense diet and regular exercise with a dietary supplement that supports cardiovascular function is a proactive way to keep the beat on a healthy heart. That’s why Life Extension has reformulated its Cardio Peak™ supplement with arjuna extract, which has been clinically studied to support the heart’s blood pumping capacity. In randomized, placebo-controlled studies, older adults and active younger men who took arjuna extract for eight weeks reported healthy cardiac indicators of health compared to placebo.

“We endeavor to offer our customers the highest quality supplements to help them prioritize their health, and sometimes that involves reformulating our products,” explained Dr. Asha Jaja-Chimedza, PhD, Innovation Team Leader for Life Extension. “By adding a branded ingredient from Terminalia arjuna clinically studied to support the heart’s blood pumping capacity, we have enhanced our popular Cardio Peak™ supplement.”

According to Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, the latest findings on arjuna bark go hand in hand with its traditional use as a heart health nutrient. It’s rich in polyphenols and glycosides, plant compounds which have been shown in modern clinical research to encourage healthy cardiac output. “Your heart is the hardest-working muscle in your body,” said Dr. Smith. “Its primary job is to pump blood to meet your organs’ needs for oxygenated blood. So, ensuring you support this muscle adds to maintaining overall cardiovascular health.”

Cardio Peak™ is part of Life Extension’s heart health lineup, which includes Triple Action Blood Pressure to help maintain already-healthy blood pressure, Advanced Lipid Control to help support cholesterol levels already within a healthy range, and Arterial Protect to promote vascular and circulatory health.

About Life Extension®

For more than 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Attachment