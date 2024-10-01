Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 23rd to September 27th, 2024

         Nanterre, September 30th, 2024                     

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From September 23rd to September 27th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI23/09/2024FR000012548660 000109,13950XPAR
VINCI23/09/2024FR000012548630 000109,16310CEUX
VINCI23/09/2024FR00001254865 000109,20000TQEX
VINCI23/09/2024FR00001254865 000109,18170AQEU
VINCI24/09/2024FR000012548680 000109,86420XPAR
VINCI24/09/2024FR000012548620 000109,85850CEUX
VINCI25/09/2024FR000012548674 923109,13730XPAR
VINCI25/09/2024FR000012548611 885109,05230CEUX
VINCI26/09/2024FR000012548650 000109,54310XPAR
VINCI26/09/2024FR000012548620 000109,51240CEUX
VINCI27/09/2024FR000012548640 000110,64930XPAR
VINCI27/09/2024FR000012548630 000110,66750CEUX
      
  TOTAL426 808109,6227 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

