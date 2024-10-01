ICMS Introduces New IT Degree Programs to Address Growing Industry Demand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the growing demand for skilled IT professionals, the International College of Management, Sydney ( ICMS ) has introduced new cutting-edge degree programs in Information Technology.





The ICMS Bachelor of Information Technology program offers specialised pathways in both Cybersecurity and Big Data and Analytics , catering to the increasing demand for skilled IT experts in today's technology-driven world.

Through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience gained through the ICMS Work Integrated Learning Program, students are not only equipped to enter the IT industry but also thrive in diverse career opportunities within fields like ICT Business Analysis, Database Administration, Systems Analysis, Business Intelligence Analysis, and IT Support.

With the IT industry in Australia projected to show significant growth, the Bachelor of Information Technology degree serves as a gateway to a rewarding career path filled with innovation and professional success.

Internships as part of the IT degree a key differentiator

To enhance the educational experience, ICMS has integrated industry placements into its curriculum.

By partnering with over 1,000 industry leaders, students gain invaluable practical experience alongside their academic studies, ensuring they are well-prepared for the demands of the real world.

"Our collaborations are essential in offering students genuine exposure to industry practices, a fundamental aspect of our educational approach," President and Managing Director of ICMS, Rowan Courtney-O’Connor, said.

Global student community

In alignment with the 3.5% surge in higher education enrollments in Australia for 2024, particularly driven by international students, ICMS has broadened its learning pathways to include online and hybrid courses, subject to availablity.

This adaptive approach caters to a diverse range of student needs, reflecting ICMS's commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Committed to student success, ICMS provides a range of support services such as career counseling and mentorship, facilitating a seamless transition from academia to professional settings.

With a vibrant student community representing over 55 countries, ICMS integrates global perspectives into its curriculum, enriching the learning experience for all.

About ICMS

The International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS) is a prestigious higher education institution with campuses in Manly and Sydney’s business district.

Founded in 1996, ICMS is a leader in career-focused, quality education and offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees to Australian and international students. Aligned with the Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF), ICMS degrees hold international recognition among various industry partners.

Embracing an applied learning approach, ICMS focuses on delivering a dynamic student experience that aligns closely with current workplace demands.

Backed by a faculty of seasoned professionals with rich industry backgrounds and a dedication to teaching excellence, ICMS offers courses that flexibly cater to individual strengths and interests.

The institution's Work Integrated Learning ( WIL ) program, supported by a vast network of industry leaders, integrates work placements into all levels of study, enriching students with invaluable practical insights and paving the way for their success.

ICMS extends its support to both domestic and international students through scholarship opportunities and provides a picturesque learning environment at its Northern Beaches Campus overlooking Manly Beach, complemented by the vibrant City Campus in Sydney.

This unique blend of academic rigour, industry partnerships, and scenic campuses sets ICMS apart, offering students a holistic and personalised educational journey.

Contact Information

Brand: International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS)

Contact: Stephen Dally, Vice President (Marketing)

Email: sdally@icms.edu.au