Global Infusion Pumps and Devices Market Report Reveals Industry Trends and Forecasts Through 2029

Infusion pumps are widely used in hospitals, homes, and outpatient care to administer fluids like medications, nutrients, plasma, and antibiotics in controlled amounts via various clinical routes. These devices offer greater precision and continuous delivery compared to manual methods.
With the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical therapies, infusion pumps equipped with advanced technologies are becoming essential to improve safety, reduce errors, and simplify infusion therapy globally.
The current report provides detailed information about the infusion pump market, including market projections for 2029 and market shares for key market players. It details the market size of infusion pumps based on products, applications and end users. Based on product, infusion pumps are categorized into general purpose (large-volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and elastomeric) and specialty types (insulin, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), enteral, and implantable infusion pumps).
Based on application, the report is segmented into diabetes management, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, chemotherapy/oncology and other applications. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings.
- 54 data tables and 56 additional tables
- An analysis of the global markets for infusion pumps and devices
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimate of the current market size, revenue prospects, and a market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, end user and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors
- Insights into the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls
- A look at recently granted patents
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores
- Analysis of the industry structure and competitive landscape, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
- Company profiles of market leaders, including Baxter, BD, Insulet Corp., Medtronic, and B. Braun.
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Types of Infusion
- Continuous Infusion
- Intermittent Infusion
- Patient-Controlled Infusion
- Methods of Infusion Therapy
- Syringe Infusion
- Drip Infusion
- Infusion Pump
- Common Techniques Used in Infusion Pumps
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Infusion Pumps
- Pricing Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Growing Chronic Disease Coupled with Rising Geriatric Population
- Rising Number of Surgeries
- Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Mainly in Home Care Settings
- Market Restraints
- Product Recalls
- Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps
- Stringent Regulatory Landscape
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Economies
- Market Challenges
- Medication and Security Error Concerns
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Smart Infusion Pumps
- Remote Monitoring
- Micro-infusion Pumps
- Artificial Intelligence
- Clinical Trials Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Top Applicant
- Patents, by Top Owner
- Patents, by Jurisdiction
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis, by Product
- General Purpose Infusion Pumps
- Specialty Infusion Pumps
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Diabetes Management
- Chemotherapy/Oncology
- Pain Management/Analgesia
- Nutrition
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Home Care
- Hospitals
- Alternative Site Care Settings
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Analysis
- Top Players
- Leading Market Players in Infusion Pump Market, by Product
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Infusion Pumps and Devices: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in Infusion Pumps and Devices: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- Infusion Pumps and Devices ESG Performance Analysis
Company Profiles
- Avanos Medical
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- BD
- Cardinal Health
- Fresenius SE
- ICU Medical Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Medtronic
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- Terumo
