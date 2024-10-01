Global Infusion Pumps and Devices Market Report Reveals Industry Trends and Forecasts Through 2029

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infusion Pumps and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Infusion pumps are widely used in hospitals, homes, and outpatient care to administer fluids like medications, nutrients, plasma, and antibiotics in controlled amounts via various clinical routes. These devices offer greater precision and continuous delivery compared to manual methods.

With the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical therapies, infusion pumps equipped with advanced technologies are becoming essential to improve safety, reduce errors, and simplify infusion therapy globally.



The current report provides detailed information about the infusion pump market, including market projections for 2029 and market shares for key market players. It details the market size of infusion pumps based on products, applications and end users. Based on product, infusion pumps are categorized into general purpose (large-volume, syringe, electronic ambulatory and elastomeric) and specialty types (insulin, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA), enteral, and implantable infusion pumps).





Report Scope



Based on application, the report is segmented into diabetes management, pain management/analgesia, nutrition, chemotherapy/oncology and other applications. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, home care and alternate site care settings.



The Report Includes

54 data tables and 56 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for infusion pumps and devices

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size, revenue prospects, and a market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological trends and advances, regulations, and the influence of macroeconomic factors

Insights into the rapid changes in product offerings following a series of high-profile product recalls

A look at recently granted patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, the ESG practices of leading companies and their ESG scores

Analysis of the industry structure and competitive landscape, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Company profiles of market leaders, including Baxter, BD, Insulet Corp., Medtronic, and B. Braun.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Types of Infusion

Continuous Infusion

Intermittent Infusion

Patient-Controlled Infusion

Methods of Infusion Therapy

Syringe Infusion

Drip Infusion

Infusion Pump

Common Techniques Used in Infusion Pumps

Advantages and Disadvantages of Infusion Pumps

Pricing Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Chronic Disease Coupled with Rising Geriatric Population Rising Number of Surgeries Increasing Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Mainly in Home Care Settings

Market Restraints Product Recalls Increasing Adoption of Refurbished and Rental Infusion Pumps Stringent Regulatory Landscape

Market Opportunities Emerging Economies

Market Challenges Medication and Security Error Concerns



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Smart Infusion Pumps

Remote Monitoring

Micro-infusion Pumps

Artificial Intelligence

Clinical Trials Analysis Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

Patent Analysis Patents, by Year Patents, by Top Applicant Patents, by Top Owner Patents, by Jurisdiction



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product General Purpose Infusion Pumps Specialty Infusion Pumps

Market Breakdown, by Application Diabetes Management Chemotherapy/Oncology Pain Management/Analgesia Nutrition Other Applications

Market Breakdown by End User Home Care Hospitals Alternative Site Care Settings Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Analysis

Top Players

Leading Market Players in Infusion Pump Market, by Product

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Infusion Pumps and Devices: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Infusion Pumps and Devices: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Infusion Pumps and Devices ESG Performance Analysis

Company Profiles

Avanos Medical

B. Braun

Baxter

BD

Cardinal Health

Fresenius SE

ICU Medical Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Terumo

