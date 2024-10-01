Lotto.com Customer Wins $100,000 Powerball Prize in Colorado, Missing the $224 Million Jackpot By One Number

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating another big win of $100,000 on the platform. The Colorado resident, who chose to remain anonymous, won big in the Powerball drawing on September 25th, missing the $224 million jackpot by only one number.



The customer has been playing on Lotto.com for two years, and was taking time off of work when he ordered the winning ticket. He shared that he and his wife are frequent customers of Lotto.com, and enjoy playing Digital Scratch tickets specifically. This $100,000 win comes on the heels of a $3 million prize from a MONOPOLY™ 500X scratch ticket in Colorado last year.

“We are thrilled to see another win out of Colorado,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “It’s always great to see our loyal customers win big, and as we continue to grow Lotto.com nationwide, we look forward to welcoming new customers and celebrating more wins!”

As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, the Powerball contributes incremental funds to meaningful state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health, and other important services.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and Digital Scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 2.2 million customers, has contributed over $120 million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

