Porsche NOW: First Porsche temporary sales space opens in the United States

The temporary sales environment – called Porsche NOW - offers a unique, convenient and interactive way for customers to experience the Porsche brand.

| Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Atlanta, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) and Porsche Stevens Creek announced Wednesday the opening of the first Porsche NOW location in the United States. Porsche NOW San Jose at Santana Row is the first brand pop-up of its kind in the United States to focus on electric mobility in conjunction with the U.S. arrival of the all-new Macan Electric and the 2025 Taycan. 

“With Porsche NOW we saw an opportunity to inspire new and existing customers in the middle of a thriving, busy area of San Jose populated by restaurants and stores – making it more convenient for them and allowing us the creative freedom to showcase our incredible new cars,” said John Cappella, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Porsche Cars North America. “By combining elements of the local community and Porsche’s heritage we were able to introduce a new perspective that enhanced the customer experience beyond the vehicles.”

Porsche NOW is an expression of a modern luxury concept that provides an intimate temporary sales environment, where visitors can interact with the Porsche brand, vehicles, as well as product experts in a unique environment. Inside, the pop-ups feature a configuration lounge and an electrified Porsche vehicle – Macan Electric or Taycan on display and curated events like bespoke culinary experiences.

Porsche NOW San Jose at Santana Row is owned and operated by Porsche Stevens Creek. Each location is run by an independently owned and operated Porsche Center. A second location will open in December in Laguna Beach, California with more to launch in the U.S. in 2025.

