MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited Announces Signing of Term Sheet with Bowong Technology

SHANGHAI, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MMV) (“MMV” or the “Company”), a leading animation and entertainment company for young consumers in China, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Bowong Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (the “Bowong Technology”) to acquire all of the shares of Bowong Technology.



Pursuant to the Term Sheet, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions (including obtaining financing for the restructuring described below), MMV would acquire all of the outstanding shares of a holding company to be incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (“Bowong Cayman”), which through a restructuring will become the ultimate parent and controlling entity of Bowong Technology and all the subsidiaries and affiliates controlled by Bowong Technology (“Bowong Group”). The Term Sheet calls for the issuance of 37,000,000 Class A ordinary shares of MMV at a consideration valuation of US$0.75 per share to the shareholders of Bowong Cayman in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Bowong Cayman, valuing Bowong Group at a pre-acquisition valuation of US$28 million. The proposed acquisition, if completed, would result in Bowong Cayman becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of MMV and Bowong Group being consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates of MMV.

Bowong Technology is a company equipped with cutting-edge technologies that is vertically integrated in the AI e-commerce sector. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive AI technologies and services for sellers on both emerging social e-commerce platforms and traditional e-commerce platforms. Bowong Technology has not only achieved significant success in in China, it has also expanded its business operations internationally. Through partnerships with a number of companies, Bowong Technology offers AI live streaming slicing services, empowering a wide range of sellers on international platforms, such as Amazon and TikTok, with AI capabilities. Leveraging these global platforms, Bowong Technology is able to provide e-commerce sellers with a comprehensive range of services to achieve overseas product expansion and brand promotion. Through its professional services and innovative solutions, the company has rapidly established itself in the e-commerce sector.

The management team of Bowong Technology comprises talented professionals who have previously served in leading companies across e-commerce and AI sectors, including Alibaba, NetEase, and Amazon, forming a professional production research team. With extensive industry experience and deep expertise in technology, this team is committed to delivering precise and effective services that meet the ever-evolving demands of the market. Mr. Yingbo Liu, the founder of Bowong Technology, is a successful serial entrepreneur with experience in product operations, commercialization, sales, supply chain management, and business development resource integration. Mr. Liu is experienced in corporate operational management.

The Term Sheet is MMV’s preliminary indication of interest and does not contain all matters upon which agreement must be reached in order to consummate the proposed acquisition, nor does it create any binding rights or obligations of any person. The parties will be bound only upon the execution of mutually agreeable definitive documentation. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Term Sheet will result in completion of the proposed acquisition or any similar transaction, or as to the terms upon which any transaction, if a transaction is completed, may occur. MMV does not undertake any obligation to provide any update with respect to the proposed acquisition or any other transaction, except as required by law.

