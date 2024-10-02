Vimeo Appoints Enterprise Software Veteran Charlie Ungashick to Drive Innovation as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video experience platform for creators and enterprises, today appointed Charlie Ungashick as Chief Marketing Officer. Ungashick, who has supported the brand as interim CMO since January 2024, will oversee the brand’s comprehensive marketing efforts across the consumer and commercial channels as Vimeo integrates leading-edge AI capabilities to deliver value for businesses, creators and video professionals globally. He will also lead and produce the company’s first customer conference, Vimeo REFRAME , later this month.

“Charlie’s proven track record of building and scaling marketing organizations, coupled with his deep understanding of both enterprise and consumer markets, makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Vimeo’s growth and innovation,” said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. “His leadership will be instrumental in shaping our marketing strategy and strengthening Vimeo’s goal to be the largest private video distribution platform in the world,” Moyer added.

Ungashick brings more than 20 years of experience to Vimeo, most recently as CMO of Validity, a leader in the email optimization and CRM data space, and Head of Product at Applause, a market leader in crowdsourced software testing for apps, payments, websites, and smart devices. His expertise lies in leading global marketing teams at several high-growth, category-leading tech companies, including WorkHuman, and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC). Earlier in his career, Ungashick held roles in product management, and sales for rapidly growing technology companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and a diploma with honors in economics from the Université de Paris Sorbonne.

“Video plays an increasingly crucial role in today’s marketing communications and strategy, and I’m energized by the prospect of what Vimeo’s technology can bring to the industry and across other verticals,” said Ungashick. “Joining Vimeo at this pivotal moment in the company’s evolution affords me and my team the ability to chart a bold new course, implement new tactics, and connect with our customers in new ways. Through richer engagement with our Staff Picks community of filmmakers and our Vimeo REFRAME customer conference, Vimeo will continue to inspire and enable creators with the tools to deliver the most impactful storytelling to their audiences.”

To attend the Vimeo REFRAME conference on October 23, please register at: https://reframe.vimeo.com/ .

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .