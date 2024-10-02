Operative's AOS Hits Another Growth Milestone: Cox Media, Effectv, and Spectrum Reach Among High-Profile Clients Live on the Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative today announced an expansion of its AOS advertising management solution with several high-profile media companies now live on the platform, and new capabilities to help drive increased yield for multi-channel media companies. AOS is an intelligent media platform that helps companies unify and activate their data, optimize sales and transform operations. It has helped media companies improve the sell-through and value of inventory across all platforms in a way that no other solution in the market can enable. AOS is now the only enterprise advertising management software built with cloud technology and GenAI.



Operative’s Order Management Platform, AOS, has experienced significant growth in the last few months. Several major media company clients – including Cox Media, Effectv, the ad sales division of Comcast, and Spectrum Reach, the ad sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. – have recently gone live on the platform. Several new blue-chip customers are scheduled to go live on AOS over the next few quarters. AOS is fast approaching the processing of $20 billion in annual advertising revenue and is ramping to support 6,000 users globally. These milestones underscore the transformative benefits our clients experience, from streamlined workflows to enhanced revenue opportunities.

AOS connects, unifies, and helps activate cross-platform data, enabling media companies to move from data chaos to data intelligence. Clients using the platform are realizing increased inventory yield, streamlined workflows, and stronger campaign outcomes for their advertising clients.

“Media companies looking for dramatic improvements in yield across channels get the best ROI from Operative AOS, which is infinitely scalable and flexible for their unique business needs,” said Michael Grossi, Chief Executive Officer at Operative. Built to manage the vast amounts of data siloed in different channels and systems in a unified central system, AOS delivers measurable improvements in sales, operations and business performance. “The number of media companies going live with AOS illustrates how important it is in this market to have a future-proof solution to drive today’s business and tomorrow’s growth.”

The AOS user experience has recently been reimagined with a new streamlined interface that is more intuitive and efficient than ever before. Media companies also benefit from many new capabilities that bring flexibility, automation and insight to sales and operations teams. Operative is also incorporating Adeline – the new, two-time award winning GenAI tool built for media workflows – to enable automated dataflows and automated proposal building.

Streamlined User Experience

With a visual redesign, AOS is more usable than ever before. Users get a more streamlined and consistent visual experience across Operative's suite of products. The new design provides the foundation for future platform enhancements, enhances readability and complies with ADA and WCAG standards.

Adeline Generative AI

Operative created Adeline for media companies to infinitely optimize inventory and accelerate work, while empowering employees with assistive, conversational AI. Clients get enhanced sales automation and intelligently automated data flows across all Operative solutions.

Local Station Enhancements

Media companies with local sales will benefit from new features launched by Operative in 2024. End-to-end updates across sales, order and posting modules create a more streamlined and flexible workflow for sellers and ad operations teams. Operative has also improved audience research capabilities for smarter sales and campaign management.

Digital Data and Automation

Digital publishers get access to automated plan generation that increases product automation and consistency, saving time and improving accuracy across sales workflows. Performance data is now easily surfaced to sales to provide more visibility across campaigns and advertiser clients.

About Operative

Operative is the preferred advertising management solution provider for over 300 of the world's top media brands across 18 countries, including Fox, NBCU, Paramount, Disney, Seven Australia and Sky. Operative brings unmatched solutions to manage digital, linear, and converged advertising workflows while connecting, unifying, and activating data across platforms. Since 2000, Operative has grown to process more than $60 billion in advertising revenue. For more information, visit www.operative.com.

