Advanced 3D Printing Materials Global Market Report 2024: New Opportunities in the Shift To Manufacturing From Prototyping and the Emergence of New End-user Industries

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials for 3D Printing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a thorough qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the global market for advanced materials for 3D printing.

The demand for advanced materials for 3D printing is increasing worldwide. The market's growth is supplemented by increasing applications of 3D printing (3DP) in prototyping, which has increased the use of 3DP in many industries, led by innovations in materials science. Large-scale manufacturing and end-use part production are two potential prospects for companies in the forecast period.



R&D and advances in 3D printing materials and technologies have transformed the ways in which products are developed. 3D printing technology has found applications in the aerospace and defense, automotive and medical and industries. In these industries, the latest advances have opened avenues for improved designs, lower costs, shorter lead times and lighter, cleaner and safer products.



Amid the growing emphasis on sustainable business practices, the 3D printing industry has emerged as a viable solution for attaining environmental goals. The market for advanced materials is also characterized by sustainable and recyclable materials that are environmentally friendly in nature. These include polylactic acid (PLA), recycled PLA, recycled PET, recycled acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs).



The transportation industry has the largest share of the global market, followed by medical and dental. Applications of 3D printing are also expanding into the consumer products, electronics, construction and industrial machinery sectors. Initially, the applications of 3D printing technology were limited to prototypes; however, they are now expanding with the development of end-use parts. This, in turn, is driving demand for metal 3D printing materials.

Report Scope



The study uses 2023 as the base year; revenue forecasts are provided for 2024 to 2029 (USD millions). The report analyzes the market based on material, technology, end user and region. Each region is further segmented into countries.

Materials: Plastics and polymers, metals, others.

Technology: Vat polymerization, powder bed fusion, material extrusion, others.

End-user industries: Transportation, medical and dental, consumer products and electronics, industrial machinery, others.

Region: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

The Report Includes

74 data tables and 56 additional tables

Analysis of the global market for advanced materials for 3D printing applications

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimate of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by material type, technology, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and macroeconomic factors

A Porter's Five Forces analysis, a global supply chain analysis and a PESTLE analysis

Overview of emerging technologies and key developments in the technology for 3D-printing materials (also known as additive manufacturing materials)

Review of patents issued for materials used in 3D printing

Discussion of the market shares of the leaders in the 3D printing materials industry, as well as their research priorities and product offerings

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Stratasys, Proto Labs, and Desktop Metal Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 156 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Background

Role of Advanced Materials for 3D Printing

Forms of Advanced Materials Used in 3D Printing

PESTLE Analysis

Competition in the Industry

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Suppliers

Advanced Material Producers

Distribution

3D Printing Service Bureaus

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increased Adoption of 3D Printing Innovations in Materials Demand for 3D Printed Lightweight Components Prototyping: Contributing to Demand

Market Challenges Environmental Concerns Higher Prices of Materials Health Concerns

Market Opportunities Shift To Manufacturing From Prototyping Emergence of New End-user Industries



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Trends in Technology and Materials

Development of High-performance Materials

Emphasis on Recycled and Bio-derived Materials

Role of Automation and AI

Upcoming Trends in 3D Printing Technologies

List of Patents

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Material Plastics and Polymers Metals Other Materials

Market Breakdown by Technology Vat Polymerization Powder Bed Fusion Material Extrusion Other Technologies

Market Breakdown by End User Transportation Medical and Dental Consumer Products and Consumer Electronics Industrial Machinery Other End-User Industries

Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Positioning of Leading Companies

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Advanced Materials for 3D Printing: ESG Perspective

ESG in the Advanced Materials for 3D Printing Industry

ESG Issues

ESG Practices in the Market

Status of ESG in the 3D Printing Materials Industry

Company Profiles

Arkema

Desktop Metal Inc.

EOS

Evonik Industries

Elementum

Formlabs

Henkel

IGUS

Lithoz

Materialise

Markforged Holding

Proto Labs

SABIC

Stratasys

Xenia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/je058x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment