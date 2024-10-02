Alloy Achieves MBE Certification from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alloy , the leading precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative brands, is proud to announce its official certification as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council ( NMSDC ). This certification validates Alloy's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while reinforcing the company's position as a valued partner for clients and partners seeking innovative solutions from diverse perspectives.

"Receiving our MBE certification from the NMSDC is an important milestone for Alloy," said Raj Choudhury, CEO of Alloy . "We are honored to join a community of minority-owned businesses that are not only driving innovation but also contributing significantly to the U.S. economy. This certification allows us to expand our impact, foster greater collaboration, and create new opportunities for growth with our partners."

According to the NMSDC’s 2023 Minority Businesses Economic Impact Report , minority-owned businesses generate over $1.7 trillion in economic output annually, supporting more than 12 million jobs nationwide. This growing sector of the economy demonstrates the vital role that MBEs play in fostering innovation, enhancing supply chain diversity, and driving inclusive economic growth.

Alloy’s MBE certification comes at a time when clients increasingly recognize the value of partnering with diverse organizations. As a certified MBE, Alloy is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in data-driven strategy and digital transformation to help clients navigate an ever-evolving market landscape, bringing creative perspectives and innovative solutions to the forefront.

By meeting the rigorous standards set forth by the NMSDC, Alloy joins a network of over 1,000 certified MBEs that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive economy. This certification will enable Alloy to better serve its clients and community, creating meaningful connections that drive growth and opportunity.

About Alloy

Alloy is the precision storytelling and experiences agency for imaginative technology brands. Unlike traditional agencies, Alloy’s solutions cover the full spectrum of marketing needs — from PR and comms to brand and digital — giving clients a leg up with greater alignment across the entire business and user journey. Since 2012, Alloy has been named a 10-time Best Place to Work, Technology Agency of the Year, Fastest Growing PR Agency, and recognized more than 20 times for UX and UI design. To see how Alloy stands out from the crowd, visit alloycrew.com and follow @Alloy_Crew on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.