Cast Elastomer Market to Reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Manufacturing Activities in Emerging Economies, Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the SNS Insider research, The Cast Elastomer Market Size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Various influential factors have contributed to the strong growth witnessed in the Cast Elastomer Market. Technological advancement in the production process, amid increased demand for cast elastomers in high-performance applications, has tended to drive the market considerably. For instance, in September 2023, the company BASF introduced a new line of cast elastomer products that focus on increasing durability and flexibility in automotive components to reinforce their market position. Also, in June 2022, Dow Chemical came up with a new launch of cast elastomer material for aerospace applications. This is indicating that the industry is shifting toward high-performance materials.





Increased industrial automation and the desire for durable components that can bear adverse environmental conditions are factors driving the growth in the market. The various industrial sectors have been able to show how versatile and durable cast elastomers are, hence finding increased applications in oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and more. Companies in the market, such as Huntsman Corporation, are indulging more in research to come out with advanced cast elastomer solutions that meet changing industry needs. For instance, on 15th March 2024, Huntsman introduced a variety of cast elastomers that could be used in heavy industrial applications. This represents the efforts that are being laid in the industry for innovation and performance improvement.

Cast Elastomer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Hot cast elastomer, Cold cast elastomer)



• By End-use Industry (Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Oil & gas, Mining, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) DRIVERS • Growing demand over Cast Elastomers in High-Value Industries



• significant demand for manufacturing in emerging economies

Segment Analysis

The Hot Cast Elastomer segment dominated the Cast Elastomer Market, accounting for a share of around 65% in 2023. The reasoning behind this includes the fact that hot cast elastomers have superior properties, which include advanced mechanical strength, super flexibility, and also resistance against extreme temperatures and chemicals. It has wide applications in high-performance areas, including automotive and machinery, where durability and reliability are necessary. In view of this, companies like BASF and Huntsman Corporation have invested seriously in the development of advanced hot cast elastomer solutions that seal their market leadership position and improve the demand for robust material performance in challenging environments.

Trends Analysis: Cast Elastomer Market

The trend in the Cast Elastomer Market goes toward customization and high-performance materials, driven by increasing needs across multiple industries. The reason for this development is new manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing and precision casting, which allow the production of cast elastomers with tailored properties according to requirements set by an application. The latter trend can be very well noticed in industries such as automotive and aerospace, which seem to demand increasingly elastomers that can withstand extreme conditions with improved performance. Besides, there is an increasing orientation towards sustainability, with manufacturers coming up with eco-friendly cast elastomers that lower the impact on the environment without compromising the quality and durability of the material. This reflects market orientation toward more versatile, high-performance, and environmentally responsible materials.

SNS View: Cast Elastomer Market

The Cast Elastomer Market is one of the most vibrant markets; innovation acts as its growth fuel across a wide and large number of industry segments. It finds its reasons for growth in high performance and sustainability concerns. With the same consideration, firms are involved in offering value-added solutions to cater to requirements across different sectors, from automotive and sports industries to even aerospace. Importance has been marked by increased usage of cast elastomers in industrial automation and the development of structures. In general, there are likely to be continuous developments in the market, driven by technological advancements and by the increase in the need for durable and versatile materials.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region dominated the Cast Elastomer Market with an estimated market share of about 45%. Robust industrial growth, rapid urbanization, and massive investments in infrastructure and manufacturing sectors create this dominance. Large contributions are coming from countries such as China and India due to the wide applications across the automotive, construction, and industrial segments. The high-end automotive components and industrial machinery requirements, for instance, have been on the rise in China, thereby predominantly spiking the consumption of cast elastomers, mainly catalyzed by local participants such as Wanhua Chemical Group and China National Chemical Corporation, creating a stir in innovation and production in the region. The substantial manufacturing infrastructure of the Asia-Pacific is being supplemented by growing industrial activities within the region, thereby acting as a strong force that propels the market forward.

Key Takeaways:

Technological advancement and rising industrial applications drive growth in the Cast Elastomer Market.

North America is regarded as the leading market for value due to massive investments in industrial automation and infrastructure development.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness will be the future-shaping trend for cast elastomers.

New developments in manufacturing processes and materials should further spur growth and diversification in applications seen in this market.

