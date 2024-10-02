Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market Set to Surge to USD 3.27 Billion By 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market Size was valued at USD 1.39 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.27 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.48% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

One of the most significant drivers of the global market growth for disposable medical pulp containers is the increase in infection control measures in all healthcare settings. According to the latest statistics of the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of patients become affected by healthcare-associated infections every year in countries with developed healthcare systems. To reduce the morbidity and mortality rates, all governments are currently establishing and enforcing hygiene and infection control standards that healthcare providers need to comply with. According to the data of CDC, at least 1 of 31 hospital patients in the USA has any of the HAIs at any point in time in the country.

Moreover, every third of hospital patients is affected by these infections in developing countries. As they are designed for single-use and creation of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, disposable medical pulp containers are good at excluding the spread of such infections in hospitals. The need to meet the highest requirements of WHO regarding hygiene standards in all hospitals all over the world is a certain driver of market growth in the future.





Download PDF Sample of Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4470

Key Players:

Vernacare

Medline Industries, Inc.

Rocialle Healthcare

Molded Fiber Glass Tray Company (MFG Tray)

Intersulrgical Ltd.

Greens Manufacturing Ltd.

Hygiene Austria LP GmbH

PrimePac Solutions

Bio-PAPPEL International

Hartmann Group

Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.39 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.48% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Disposable Pulp Tray, Disposable Pulp Urinal & Others)

• By Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Online Retail & Others)

• By Application (Hospitals, Home Care, Nursing Home, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Awareness About Infection Prevention in Healthcare Settings Is Driving the Demand for Disposable Medical Pulp Containers, Which Are Single-Use and Reduce the Risk of Cross-Contamination.

• The Shift Towards Eco-Friendly and Biodegradable Medical Products Due to Stringent Environmental Regulations Is Boosting the Adoption of Pulp Containers Over Plastic Alternatives.

If You Need Any Customization on Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4470

Segmentation Dynamics

The market for disposable medical pulp containers was largely fueled by the direct sales channel, which constituted 55% in 2023 and held the largest share compared to online retail and other distribution. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that the healthcare sector’s procurement policy is growing more favorable to purchasing directly from manufacturers, especially for high-volume items such as disposable medical pulp containers. The advantages of direct sales include bulk order options, customization of products according to the hospital’s requirements, and assurances of quality consistency. In addition, many of the government contracts and tender awards to manufacturers take place through direct sales, making it easier for healthcare providers to purchase large amounts of disposable pulp containers at lower prices.

Recently, U.S. government investments in healthcare facilities, reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, highlight the need to ensure a consistent supply of essential medical consumables such as pulp containers through secure and direct purchasing. The efficient operation of hospitals and other facilities depends on the ability to maintain low costs, which can be achieved only with bulk procurement through well-established supply channels. Moreover, direct sales ensure that healthcare facilities can meet the stringent infection control standards of the country’s health and safety regulating institutions' infection. As a result, the direct sales channel remains the most commonly used, especially among large hospitals and healthcare systems that require frequent, reliable, and secure purchasing in large quantities.

Regional Insights

North America holds 35% of the market share in disposable medical pulp container sales by 2023. This is due to the strong healthcare system in the region, which is complemented by a high level of infection control awareness and a strong regulatory framework. The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have been at the forefront of the U.S. government’s efforts to reduce the risk of cross-contamination by rolling out disposable medical products. In its latest report, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services stated that it had made significant investments in healthcare facilities to improve healthcare outcomes, thereby increasing demand for high-grade disposable medical pulp containers. The EPA has also been driving the development of biodegradable pulp containers through initiatives supporting the adoption of sustainable medical products. A similar trend is expected in Canada, where the Public Health Agency of Canada has emphasized the need to uphold infection control standards in long-term care facilities and hospitals. These developments make North America the leading region in the disposable medical pulp container market.

Recent Developments

HZ Green Pulp aims to aggressively enter the market and serve the growing sustainable packaging industry in April 2023. Its range of products will include convenience products such as lids for hot and cold drinks, food trays, and cutlery. Dry Molded Fiber is a highly efficient, fiber-forming technology that can replace single-use plastic. It moves faster than traditional fiber molding and equals plastic processing in cost, throughput, and speed, while significantly reducing the impact on the environment. PulPac’s business model is based on licensing and partnerships, and its technology can be quickly scaled up through a network of partners that deliver Turn-key machine solutions.

Buy Full Research Report on Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4470

Key Takeaways

The market demand segment is majorly driven by various aspects that pertain to direct sales of these products. First, they are cheapest followed by adequate supply via the direct supply chain.

Moreover, large healthcare institutions in urban areas prefer direct sales as opposed to other sales avenues. Finally, the largest users are the medium and large-scale markets.

Geographically, North America is the largest market, an argument associated with the strong healthcare systems of the area. Similarly, the restrictive government measures regarding infection control and sustainability regimes drive the market.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drug Volume: Typeion and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals.

Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients

6. Competitive Landscape

List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Type Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements

Market Positioning and Branding

7. Disposable Medical Pulp Container Treatment Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Disposable Medical Pulp Container Treatment Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Disposable Medical Pulp Container Treatment Market Segmentation, by Sales Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Disposable Medical Pulp Container Market Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/disposable-medical-pulp-container-market-4470

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.