American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Ships Re-Stocking Order from Kansas’ Standard Beverage for American Rebel Light Beer

Nashville, TN, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announced their operating subsidiary American Rebel Beverages, LLC received a multi-pallet re-stocking order for 12-packs of 12oz cans from Kansas’ Standard Beverage.



“Our relationship with Standard Beverage couldn’t be better and we are just getting started. We’re pleased to fulfill this reorder from a key distributor that participated in our initial pre-production run of American Rebel Light Lager,” said Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer of American Rebel. “The reorder from Standard Beverage expands the reach of American Rebel Light Beer and highlights the persistent demand for American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

The Standard Beverage (www.standardbeverage.com) order was shipped from the Company’s recently completed full production run of American Rebel Light Beer’s 12 oz cans. Demand for American Rebel Premium Light Lager continues to build at a rapid pace and the Company continues to process new orders, reorders and distributor agreements, and will announce those as they are finalized.

American Rebel Light Lager made its debut in the state of Kansas with Standard Beverage in June 2024 at the Country Stampede music festival as a sponsor. The Company previously announced that Standard Beverage had placed the product in 104 liquor, convenience and grocery store chains and has commitments from many of the top sports bars in the state. As of October 1, 2024, Standard Beverage has added approximately 36 new retail locations bringing the total locations that have stocked American Rebel Light Lager within the state of Kansas to 140.

American Rebel and Standard Beverage Corporation both have deep roots in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, Kansas, where Standard Beverage has a new 83,000-square-foot facility and American Rebel has its showroom retail store. Standard Beverage was started by Sam Rudd in the Wichita area in 1949, just a year after Kansas ended its prohibition laws, and received one of the first alcohol wholesaler licenses in the state. Standard Beverage is still run by the Rudd family, and today is “the largest single alcohol distributor” in Kansas.

American Rebel Light is produced in partnership with AlcSource, the largest integrated provider of beverage development, sourcing, and production solutions in the U.S.

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer by its wholly-owned subsidiary American Rebel Beverages, LLC. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

About Standard Beverage Corporation

Standard Beverage Corporation is a leading distributor of fine wines, spirits and beer, and is the only large distributor that is Kansas owned. With offices in Lawrence, Lenexa and Wichita, Standard Beverage employs approximately 450+ dedicated people and provides the most diverse portfolio of the industry’s best and most well-known brands. For more information on Standard Beverage go to www.standardbeverage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual size of Standard Beverage, actual sales to be derived from Standard Beverage, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the Standard Beverage agreement, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer in additional markets, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

info@americanrebel.com

James “Todd” Porter

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Relations:

Brian Prenoveau

MZ North America

+1 (561) 489-5315

AREB@mzgroup.us

