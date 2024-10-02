Canon’s Clean Earth Crew Supports Restoration Effort at Bethpage State Park

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, marked its 27th year promoting the Clean Earth Day Initiative, with Canon employees volunteering their time to assist in conservation activities at Bethpage State Park on Sept. 28.

The event continued the company’s long-standing history of environmental initiatives. Spearheaded by Canon’s Corporate Social Responsibility department, these conservation efforts involve cleaning parks, beaches, and nature preserves, among others, since the inception of the Clean Earth Crew in 1996.

At Bethpage State Park, 89 employees and their family members volunteered to assist with a variety of tasks, including power washing and painting picnic tables, removing litter from trails, raking areas surrounding playgrounds, and adding rubber mulch to swing areas.

"The annual Clean Earth Crew event continues to be a great opportunity for our dedicated employees of Canon to give back to the community, and we are proud of them donating their time to help improve and protect our neighborhood,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Improving Long Island’s natural environment continues to be a priority for all of us and we look forward to continued efforts to work towards those goals.”

The Clean Earth Crew initiative is a testament to Canon's corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which emphasizes "all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future." Canon's dedication to Kyosei symbolizes the Company's commitment to protect and preserve the natural resources of our environment and the communities we work in. Since the Clean Earth Crew’s creation nearly three decades ago, Canon U.S.A. employees have volunteered thousands of hours to help maintain and preserve Long Island's parks and beaches.

