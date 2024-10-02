Apparel Sponsorships Report, 2024: Key Brands, Trends, Top Sports, Expiring Deals, Locational Insights

Dublin, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Apparel 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the apparel sector, globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Soccer dominates both the annual spend and deal volume within the apparel sector. With 871 deals, soccer accounts for over 40% of the total deal volume across the sector. The sports largest deal in terms of annual value is Spanish soccer club, Barcelona, partnership with Nike. The deal is worth a reported $169.32 million annually. Apparel brands have accounted over 50% of their deal volume with sports teams.

The largest deal in terms of annual value across the apparel sector is the National Football League's (NFL) partnership with Nike. The NFL's partnership with Nike has an estimated total value of $1.6 billion. The Olympic Games deal with LVMH ranks in third, while Real Madrid's partnership with adidas ranks in fourth. Adidas have two other deal which are within the top 10 highest annual value within the apparel sector, with Manchester United and Major League Soccer (MLS).

Along with being the second most active brand, Nike are also the biggest spending brand across the apparel sector. Nike and adidas are among the top sportswear brands globally, and collectively occupy eight of the top 10 largest deals within the apparel sector. Nike has significant partnerships with some of the top sports leagues in the US, National Basketball Association (NBA), and Major League Baseball (MLB). The top four most active apparel brands are also the four largest spending, Nike, adidas, PUMA, Fanatics. Collectively, these brands account for around 65% of the annual spend across the apparel sector for 2024.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Biggest Deals

Expiring Deals

4. Case Study

National Football League and Nike

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders

Key Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Sources

