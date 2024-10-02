Seeking a Cure for Cancer

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Samson Amos, an associate professor of pharmaceutical science at Cedarville University, is driven by a deeper mission: bringing healing and hope through his groundbreaking cancer research.

Growing up in Nigeria, Amos witnessed the devastating impact of diseases like sickle cell anemia and malaria, shaping his resolve to pursue pharmaceutical research. After earning his doctorate from the University of Nigeria, a life-changing encounter with a neighbor battling breast cancer ignited his passion for cancer research.

That pivotal moment led Amos to study natural products and their potential role in fighting cancer and other diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and malaria. After moving to the United States, he continued his research at the University of Virginia, focusing on the molecular basis of cancer growth. Amos now serves on the Cedarville University faculty, where he mentors students and researches innovative cancer treatments, particularly for brain tumors.

Amos and his team have discovered promising results using a combination of the chemotherapy drug Temozolomide and natural plant products, showing better outcomes than using the drug alone.

“Our preliminary data... shows this combination is synergistic,” Amos said.

Dr. Amos continues to inspire his students, combining academic rigor with a mission of compassion rooted in his Christian faith.

To learn more about Dr. Amos’ journey and research, watch the Cedarville Stories Podcast with Dr. Amos and Mark D. Weinstein. The program is also available in audio format.

