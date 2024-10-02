STUDY: Majority of Students Admit to Using AI Against School Policy

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , a leading AI text analysis platform that empowers businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of GenAI confidently, today released Part II of its 2024 Ethics of AI Study, providing an in-depth look at the ethical considerations surrounding AI in education. Surveying 1,000 students and 250 educators across the U.S., the research explores the ethical concerns, trust levels, and perceptions about AI’s impact on educational integrity.



The study uncovers that while educators overwhelmingly prioritize ethical concerns, students view AI as a tool to enhance learning, often overlooking the ethical implications. A striking 55% of students admitted to using AI in ways that violate their school's ethics policies—more than double the percentage of educators (26.8%). This gap underscores the need for robust ethical training and guidelines as AI continues to shape educational environments.

“As AI becomes more prevalent in education, the ethical divide between students and educators is becoming increasingly apparent,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and Co-founder of Copyleaks. “The data highlights a critical need for institutions to provide clear policies and guidance to ensure ethical AI usage, clearly stating when AI can be used and when it can’t, alongside the ramifications of unethical AI practices.”

Key findings from the study include:

Ethical Concerns and AI Usage

Over 55% of students admit to using AI in ways that conflict with their institution’s ethical policies, compared to just 26.8% of educators. This points to a significant gap in ethical understanding and enforcement within academic settings.

Of note, 63.0% of high school students admitted to unethical AI usage, followed by graduate students (60.1%), middle school students (47.6%), and undergraduates (46.0%).

Interestingly, 63.7% of male students and 51.2% of female students admitted to unsanctioned usage.



Large Differences in AI Usage vs. AI Discussion

73.2% of educators are comfortable using AI-powered educational platforms, but only 32.4% admit to frequently discussing their AI usage with peers. In contrast, 67.5% of students feel comfortable using AI tools, but only 21.3% admit to frequently discussing their AI usage with peers.



AI and Academic Integrity

Nearly 45.2% of educators support AI’s role in preventing academic dishonesty, while 40.0% of students cite concerns over privacy. This difference reflects students' anxiety about AI’s invasive potential versus educators’ focus on AI’s ability to uphold academic standards.



The Role of AI in Personalized Learning

While 45.6% of students frequently use AI-powered personalized learning platforms, only 36.4% of educators use these platforms often. Similarly, more educators than students (by a margin of 7.8%) rarely or never use these tools, indicating a divide in the perceived value of AI-based personalized learning.



Ethical AI Training

68% of educators stress the importance of providing ethical training on AI in schools, compared to just 41.1% of students. This stark difference in opinion suggests students may underestimate the ethical challenges posed by AI technologies.



Stark Differences in AI-Assisted Grading

Students show more hesitation towards AI-assisted grading, with 64.8% preferring human-based evaluations, compared to 46.0% of educators who are more open to AI-assisted grading.



The Role of Human Educators

57.6% of educators believe AI will not replace teachers, a view shared by 50.9% of students. This aligns with concerns about AI’s role in the future of education and the view that AI is supportive rather than a replacement for human educators.



“Ethics must be the foundation of AI adoption in education,” continued Yamin. “Our study reveals a clear need for dialogue between administrators, teachers, and students to bridge the gap in ethical AI usage. By instilling a culture of ethical responsibility, we can ensure AI is used to enhance learning without compromising the integrity or privacy of the academic environment.”

For more information and to download the full survey report, please click here .

About the Study

The Copyleaks 2024 AI in Academia Study examines the integration of AI in educational settings, focusing on how educators and students interact with and perceive AI technologies. Surveying 1,000 graduate, undergraduate, high school, and middle school students and 250 educators (e.g., teachers, lecturers, professors) across the United States, the study provides insights into AI usage patterns, comfort levels, and varying degrees of enthusiasm for AI in the classroom. By highlighting these differences, the study aims to identify areas where educational strategies and support can be enhanced to better align with the evolving technological landscape.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform empowering businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of genAI confidently. With an award-winning suite of AI-powered tools trusted by millions, Copyleaks ensures AI governance, empowers responsible AI adoption, safeguards IP, protects intellectual property, and maintains academic integrity with comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection.