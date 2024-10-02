Fight Colorectal Cancer Takes the Lead in No-Shave November Campaign to Raise Funds for the Fight Against Cancer

Springfield, Mo., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After many years of dedicated work and impactful contributions to the fight against cancer, the Matthew Hill Foundation is closing its doors and passing the razor to Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC). Fight CRC is excited to announce it will now lead the No-Shave November campaign, ensuring the continuation of raising awareness and funds for cancer research, education, and prevention.

Since its inception in 2009, No-Shave November has mobilized individuals and communities to support cancer patients and their families. The campaign holds a deep personal significance for the eight Hill siblings, whose father, Matthew Hill, passed away from colon cancer in November 2007. His legacy has inspired millions to put down their razors, using their hair as a symbol of solidarity for those who are facing a cancer diagnosis.

“No-Shave November has brought people from all walks of life together, creating a powerful community of support in the fight against cancer,” said Michell Baker, Vice President of Philanthropy at Fight CRC. “Fight CRC is honored to carry this mission forward and looks forward to building on the incredible 10-year partnership with the Matthew Hill Foundation. This fall, Fight CRC invites everyone to once again join the movement, putting down their razors and raising both awareness and funds for the fight against cancer.”

Fight CRC has been a proud partner of the No-Shave November campaign since the beginning, sharing in the commitment to reduce the impact of cancer on families and communities. As Fight CRC takes over leadership of the No-Shave movement, funds raised will continue to support groundbreaking research, patient education, and advocacy efforts aimed at eliminating cancer.

Monica Hill, the co-founder and former president of the Matthew Hill Foundation shared, “My father-in-law, Matthew Hill, was diagnosed with colon cancer and passed away in 2007 after a courageous 19-month battle. Matthew’s journey inspired the No-Shave November fundraising campaign, which eventually gave rise to the Matthew Hill Foundation, Inc. By partnering with Fight CRC, we are committed to continuing the fight against cancer, raising awareness, and funding vital research in his memory.”

For information on how to participate in No-Shave November, visit No-Shave.org.