Ottawa, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ottawa Climate Action Fund (OCAF) is hosting the Ottawa Climate-Economy Opportunities Summit as a catalyst for the ambitious, achievable initiatives that will help our community solve housing supply and affordability through a climate lens. The summit will convene leading economic and housing partners in the city. Together, they will turn five identified action opportunities into tangible, actionable plans to address housing supply and climate change in tandem.
A media availability will take place, with interviews to follow.
Date: Wednesday, October 9th, 2024
Time: 12:30pm-1:00pm
Location: Bayview Yards - 7 Bayview Station Rd., Ottawa
Interview availability with:
- Steve Winkelman, Executive Director, OCAF
- Mary Rowe, President & CEO, Canadian Urban Institute
- Chris Henderson, Canadian eco-entrepreneur and environmental Innovator
- Rodney Wilts, Real Estate Developer & Asset Manager, Theia Partners Inc.
Also participating in the summit and available for interviews: Ottawa Board of Trade, Invest Ottawa, City of Ottawa, Kanata North Business Association
About Ottawa Climate Action Fund:
The Ottawa Climate Action Fund (OCAF) exists to catalyze and scale low-carbon solutions to their full potential in Ottawa. We align this work with community benefit, bringing low-carbon initiatives, investments and people together to deliver tangible, lasting success.