Pre-Workout Supplements Market Overview and Outlook, 2021-2030, Featuring Profiles of 50+ Companies Including Glanbia, Abbott Labs, Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Nutrabolt - A Forecasted $26.7 Billion Industry

Globally, the demand for Pre-Workout Supplements is estimated at US$16.3 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to record a 2024-2030 CAGR of 8.6% in reaching a projected US$26.7 billion by 2030.



The global market for Pre-Workout Supplements is likely to clock a robust growth over the analysis period, the primary factors for which include rising demand for these supplements to improve physical performance, enhanced knowledge on the merits of protein consumption, increase in the number of fitness centers and growing number of consumers engaging in intensive workouts.





Report Scope



This global report on Pre-Workout Supplements analyzes the market based on form, distribution channel and end-users. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 50+

Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

Rest of World (Middle East & Africa)

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the Pre-Workout Supplements market. The region's dominance is attributed to an increased awareness among the health-conscious consumers and wider acceptance of these products for effective results. Asia Pacific, though, is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to factors, such as shifting consumer preferences for nutrient-dense foods, an increase in the number of fitness and health facilities, rise in health consciousness among the populace, a greater number of international players entering the market and the expansion of supermarkets & hypermarkets that specialize in selling Pre-Workout Supplements.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Form

Capsules/Tablets

Drinks

Powders

Other Forms

By form, Pre-Workout Supplements are segmented into Capsules/Tablets, Drinks and Powders, among others. Apart from accounting for the largest share of the global market for Pre-Workout Supplements by form, the demand for Powders is also expected to be the fastest growing. Reasons for this include easy availability, prospect of customizing doses and better absorption in the body. The market for Pre-Workout Supplements in Drinks and Capsules/Tablets forms would also log healthy growths during the analysis period.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

In terms of distribution channel for Pre-Workout Supplements, Offline is assumed to hold a larger market share during 2024-2030 period. This is because retailers progressively choose this mode of distribution for further expansion in terms of quick accessibility and improving their brands. Offline stores offer customer-friendly possibilities, including freedom of choice, economic range of products and better visibility of various brands. However, the market for Pre-Workout Supplements as procured using Online channels will record a faster growth, since they offer benefits of sitting at home & getting what is needed within budgetary limits, option to change orders if not satisfied with service and availability of a large number of platforms, to name a few.

Pre-Workout Supplements Market by End-Users

Athletes & Bodybuilders

Casual Users

Athletes & Bodybuilders and Casual Users are the two categories of end-users comprising the primary consumers of Pre-Workout Supplements. Within these, Athletes & Bodybuilders lead the demand for these supplements, owing to factors, such as predetermined goals of fitness achievement, improving body composition and gaining lean physiques. However, the demand for Pre-Workout Supplements from Casual Users is likely to post faster growth because of greater awareness about the need for them and rising disposable income allowing such users to indulge in these supplements for recreational & lifestyle purposes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

