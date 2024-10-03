Aluminum Welding Market to Reach $6.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington Delaware, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aluminum Welding Market by Wire Type (Pure Aluminum Welding Wire, Aluminum Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire and Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire), Technique (Arc Welding and Gas Metal-Arc (MIG) Welding, Gas Tungsten-Arc (TIG) Welding, Torch Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Electron Beam Welding, Resistance Welding, and Others), and End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Construction and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030". According to the report, the aluminum welding market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



Prime determinants of aluminum welding market growth

The global aluminum welding market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as technological advancements in welding techniques, increase in demand for lightweight materials in various industries, and growth in marine and automotive industries. However, availability of alternative welding materials and skill gaps in the workforce hinder the market growth. Moreover, rise in focus on research and development related to welding materials, and retrofitting the existing fleets to improve efficiency and environmental standards are expected to provide opportunities for the aluminum welding market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.2 billion Market Size in 2030 $6.2 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Type, Technique, End-Use, and Region Drivers Technological advancements in welding techniques Increase in demand for lightweight materials in various industries Growth in the marine and automotive industries Opportunity Adoption of alternative fuels driving demand for aluminum welding in new vessel designs Retrofitting of existing fleets to improve efficiency and meet environmental standards Expansion in emerging markets and new industrial applications Research and development related to welding materials Restraint High initial investment costs for advanced welding equipment Availability of alternative welding materials Skill gap in the workforce





The aluminum-magnesium alloy welding wire segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on type, the aluminum-magnesium alloy welding wire segment dominates the aluminum welding market due to its superior properties and widespread industrial applications. This type of welding wire offers excellent corrosion resistance, high strength, and good weldability, making it ideal for use in harsh environments such as marine and automotive industries. In the marine industry, where structures are constantly exposed to saltwater and harsh weather conditions, the corrosion resistance of aluminum-magnesium alloys is crucial. Similarly, in the automotive sector, these alloys are preferred for manufacturing lightweight yet strong vehicle components, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. In addition, the high strength-to-weight ratio of Aluminum-Magnesium alloys makes them suitable for applications requiring durable and robust materials without adding excessive weight. Their versatility and reliability across various demanding applications secure their position as the leading wire type in the aluminum welding market.

The gas metal-arc (MIG) welding technique segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on process, the gas metal-arc (MIG) welding technique segment dominates the market during the forecast period. MIG welding is widely used in industries such as automotive and aerospace, where precision and high production rates are essential. Its ability to produce strong, high-quality welds with minimal spatter and post-weld cleanup makes it a preferred choice for manufacturing processes. In addition, MIG welding's compatibility with various metals, including aluminum, allows for its use in diverse applications. The process is relatively easy to automate, which is crucial for mass production in the automotive industry, where consistency and speed are paramount. Moreover, MIG welding's adaptability to different welding positions and its capability to weld thin and thick materials make it highly versatile. These advantages, combined with its cost-effectiveness and ease of use, establish MIG welding as the dominant technique in the aluminum welding market.

The automotive segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the automotive segment dominates the market during the forecast period. Aluminum's excellent strength-to-weight ratio makes it an ideal material for reducing vehicle weight without compromising structural integrity. This reduction in weight leads to improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions, aligning with stringent environmental regulations and consumer demand for greener vehicles. In addition, the automotive industry is a major driver of innovation in welding technologies, requiring advanced techniques such as MIG and TIG welding for precise, high-quality joints. The extensive use of aluminum in manufacturing various automotive components, including body panels, frames, and engine parts, underscores its critical role. As electric vehicles (EVs) gain popularity, the demand for lightweight materials like aluminum is expected to surge further, solidifying the automotive sector's dominance in the aluminum welding market.

The Asia-Pacific segment dominated the market in 2023

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the aluminum welding market due to its rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant automotive manufacturing activities. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major hubs for automotive production, construction, and aerospace industries, all of which heavily rely on aluminum welding. The region's robust economic growth drives infrastructure development, increasing demand for aluminum welding in construction projects. In addition, the growing automotive industry in Asia-Pacific, driven by rising consumer demand and increasing exports, necessitates advanced welding technologies for manufacturing lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles. Government initiatives promoting infrastructure development and industrial expansion further boost the market. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective labor and raw materials in the region enhances production efficiency and competitiveness. The combination of these factors, along with investments in research and development to improve welding technologies, ensures that the Asia-Pacific region remains the leading market for aluminum welding.

Leading Market Players: -

The Lincoln Electric Company

ESAB

Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V.

EWM AG

Hermann Fliess and Co. GmbH

Drahtwerk ELISENTAL W. Erdmann GmbH & Co.

Safra Spa

Mech Static Hydraulics

Atlantic China Welding Consumables

Anand Arc Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the aluminum welding market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

