Geotextile Tubes Global Market Report 2024 - Wider Application of Geotextile Tubes in Marine & Wastewater Treatment Applications

The global market for Geotextile Tubes is estimated at US$4.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach in excess of US$8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2024 and 2030.



The demand for Geotextile Tubes over the analysis period are being driven by various factors, the major ones of which include growing awareness regarding the significance of geotextile tubes in preventing coastal soil erosion, greater demand in emerging economies, wider application of geotextile tubes in marine & wastewater treatment applications and government legislations aimed at ecological conservation.





Geotextile Tubes Regional Market Analysis



North America forms the largest global market for Geotextile Tubes, the chief reasons for which include stringent government regulations aimed at reducing land and soil erosion in the region, which has the second-longest coastline in the world at 60,000 km after Asia-Pacific. Other areas where these products are used, such as water & wastewater treatment, construction, agriculture and environmental engineering would also contribute to overall demand in the region. As regards growth, though, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest on a worldwide basis. The region is home some major countries that have quite large coastlines, including China with 14,500 km, India with 7,516.6 km, Japan with 29,751 km and South Korea with 2,413 km. Japan, in particular, is quite susceptible to natural disasters, such as floods and tsunamis. In this context, Geotextile Tubes are deployed in coastal areas for maintaining the volume of water and helping in coastal management during times of disaster.

South Korea is another country that is widely adopting Geotextile Tubes in place of traditional sand-based control structures, an example of which is the polder dike in Saemangeum. China has also taken to adopting Geotextile Tubes in a large way. The country's extensive coastline with unique demands require Geotextile Tubes customized for specific areas, a factor to which manufacturers have responded positively by offering made-to-order solutions.

Furthermore, there is a greater demand for locally made products aimed at promoting indigenous industry in China, because of which home-based producers are benefitting. The market for Geotextile Tubes in these three major countries would likely maintain growth rates in excess of 10% over the analysis period.



Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis by Type



Nonwoven and Woven are the two types of Geotextile Tubes that are utilized, among which the global demand for Woven Geotextile Tubes is larger. These tubes are superior in mechanical strength and structural stability and find wide application in preventing coastal erosion by dissipating erosional forces. The fabrication of Woven Geotextile Tubes involves weaving synthetic and natural fibers together to yield a fabric having exceptional mechanical strength and a porous structure. Owing to these properties, Woven Geotextile Tubes are also employed in road construction, soil stabilization and wastewater treatment applications.

In contrast, Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes are made by bonding fibers via chemical means, heat and needle punching. This enables in achieving good porosity to allow their use as filters or separation membranes. This type of Geotextile Tube is expected to maintain a faster growth over the analysis period.



Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis by End-Use Industry



The major end-use industries being served by Geotextile Tubes include Agricultural Engineering, Aquaculture, Construction, Environmental Engineering, Marine & Hydraulics, Pulp & Paper Mills and Water & Wastewater Treatment. The Marine & Hydraulics sector leads the global market for Geotextile Tubes in terms of size, as well as growth, since protecting coastal areas and rejuvenating beach areas are vital concerns that can be addressed by using these innovative products.

Advances in manufacturing technology, such as using recycled and natural fibers along with additives that enhance UV resistance and decrease the risk of fouling will also provide the market for Geotextile Tubes with good momentum. The processes of treating sludge and dewatering using Geotextile Tubes discharge copious amounts of water that can be used by the hydraulics sector for applications, such as generating electricity. Other fast growing areas for Geotextile Tubes include Construction and Environmental Engineering.



Geotextile Tubes Market Report Scope



This global report on Geotextile Tubes analyzes the market based on type and end-use industry. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 25+

Geotextile Tubes Market by Type

Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes

Woven Geotextile Tubes

Geotextile Tubes Market by End-Use Industry

Agricultural Engineering

Aquaculture

Construction

Environmental Engineering

Marine & Hydraulics

Pulp & Paper Mills

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. Introduction

Product Outline

Geotextile Tubes Defined

Geotextile Tubes Market by Type

Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes

Woven Geotextile Tubes

Geotextile Tubes Market by End-Use Industry

Agricultural Engineering

Aquaculture

Construction

Environmental Engineering

Marine & Hydraulics

Pulp & Paper Mills

Water & Wastewater Treatment

2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Ace Geosynthetics

Continental

Dickson Constant

Fibertex Nonwovens

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd

Flint Industries

Geobera

Geofabrics Australasia

Global Synthetics

Hock Technology Co Ltd

Huesker Synthetic

Industrial Fabrics

Koninklijke TenCate

Leggett & Platt

Low & Bonar

Naue GmbH

Officine Maccaferri

Sioen Industries

Spradling International

TechFab India Industries Ltd

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas

Tensar International

Thrace Group

Titan Environmental Containment

Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics (Winfab)

Zebratube

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type Geotextile Tubes Type Market Overview by Global Region Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes

Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry Geotextile Tubes End-Use Industry Market Overview by Global Region Agricultural Engineering Aquaculture Construction Environmental Engineering Marine & Hydraulics Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region

6. North America

North American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region

North American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type

North American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry

Country-wise Analysis of North American Geotextile Tubes Market The United States Canada Mexico



7. Europe

European Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region

European Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type

European Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry

Country-wise Analysis of European Geotextile Tubes Market France Germany Italy Russia Spain The United Kingdom Rest of Europe



8. Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region

Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type

Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



9. South America

South American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region

South American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type

South American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry

Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



10. Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type

Middle East & Africa Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry

