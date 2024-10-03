INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) Investors with losses over $100,000 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating securities claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) investors.



On September 27, 2024, Acadia Healthcare announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company had “received a voluntary request for information from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri (W.D.Mo.) related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices,” and that it “anticipates receiving similar document requests from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may receive additional document requests from other governmental agencies.” In response, Acadia’s share price dropped over 16%.

This announcement followed a New York Times investigation that found that some Acadia hospitals were keeping patients longer than medically necessary and against the patients’ wills in order to continue billing their insurance providers. In some instances, patients also reported suffering abuse from Acadia hospital employees.

