Lotto.com Launches in Massachusetts, the Best Performing Lottery Per Capita in the Country

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, today announced the expansion of its services into Massachusetts. This announcement marks the eleventh jurisdiction in the company’s nationwide expansion, and Massachusetts’ first ever digital scratch offering.



Massachusetts is celebrating the 50th anniversary of inventing and launching scratch tickets in 1974. Similarly, Lotto.com is the first courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally.

“We are thrilled to launch in Massachusetts, the best performing lottery per capita in the country,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We also look forward to bringing incremental funding to the communities across the Commonwealth that the Lottery supports.”

Lotto.com is redefining the lottery landscape with its secure, convenient, and seamless online lottery experience, all while bringing incremental funds to state-funded lottery programs. Lotto.com currently boasts a customer base of over 2.2 million and growing, and has contributed approximately $120 million to state-funded lottery programs.

The Massachusetts State Lottery generates unrestricted local aid for cities and towns each year in the state. The lottery funds are not earmarked for any specific programs in Massachusetts as the Lottery allows cities and towns to choose how they would like to allocate their funds, with examples of funded programs including public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors, and more. In the fiscal year 2023, the Massachusetts Lottery returned a record $1.2 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for distribution of unrestricted local aid to the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts, which Lotto.com is honored to now be contributing to.

Customers in Massachusetts can order official state lottery tickets on Lotto.com for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions®, as well as popular scratch ticket games via Lotto.com’s first to market Digital Scratch ticket offering. This innovation allows customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets "winever,"™ on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand into more states in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

