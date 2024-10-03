Kuehn Law Encourages SMAR, MNTX, CPTN, and SMC Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.

Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Smartsheet, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners for $56.50 per share in cash.

Manitex International, Inc. has agreed to merge with Tadano, Ltd. for $5.80 per share.

Cepton, Inc. is set to merge with KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. for $3.17 per share in cash.

Summit Midstream Corporation has agreed to merge with Tall Oak Midstream Operating, LLC. Summit will acquire Tall Oak Midstream III from Tall Oak’s portfolio partner, Tailwater Capital, for approximately $450 million.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at moon@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

