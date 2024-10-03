Aggreko Returns to the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 as the Official Temporary Power Partner

HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announces the company's return as the Official Temporary Power Partner of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024 as part of the multi-year agreement. Following its successful support of the inaugural race in 2023, Aggreko will again power the nighttime race on November 21-23, set in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.



Aggreko’s return to the Las Vegas Grand Prix comes just as the company announces a multi-year partnership with Formula 1 ® that will see Aggreko named as an Official Provider of F1®. As part of the agreement, Aggreko will provide low-carbon energy solutions for various Formula 1 races from the 2025 season.

As with last year’s event, the complexity of the nighttime street race will create a challenge in ensuring the event is continuously powered. To meet this challenge, Aggreko will provide energy at various locations. Additionally, Aggreko will provide HVAC solutions in temporary hospitality structures, team hospitality spaces, and offices - all while providing power for the critical track lighting throughout Las Vegas Strip Circuit™. Aggreko will also power the domestic and international broadcasts ensuring fans at home never miss a second of the action.

“We’re honored to be returning to Las Vegas following last year’s successful, first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Stephen Saal, Aggreko's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America. “Our expertise in providing energy solutions with the latest technologies helped power last year’s race, and we’re proud to continue working with Formula 1 as we get ready to keep the lights running at this year’s event.”

Last year, Aggreko successfully provided 15 MW of power and 6M BTUs of heat, having a critical role in the successful staging of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Aggreko installed their latest Tier 4 Final generators at multiple locations around the track, as well as battery energy storage systems that kept the track lit and spectators entertained. The company also provided temperature control for several locations where attendees enjoyed the race. In using their latest innovative technologies, Aggreko was able to keep emissions at a minimum, with the Tier 4F generators helping Formula 1 meet its environmental targets by reducing locally regulated emissions such as particulate matter by 98% and NOx by 96%.

Those interested in learning more about Aggreko’s solutions from last year’s FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 can read the full case study on the event at https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/case-studies/events/provided-continuous-power-to-the-formula-1-heineken-silver-las-vegas-grand-prix-2023-as-the-official-temporary-power-partner . Tickets for this year's race can be purchased at https://www.f1lasvegasgp.com/ .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Established in 2023, the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX is co-promoted by Formula 1® and Liberty Media Corporation, in collaboration with Clark County. The 50-lap race takes place on a 3.8-mile circuit in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip and sees drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 215 mph (346 kph) as they drive around some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, hotels, and casinos. Through the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. has donated nearly $1 million to local organizations and programs across the state and is committed to providing resources that directly address some of the most pressing challenges facing local families and communities. The 2024 race will take place on November 21-23, 2024. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com .

Media Contact

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/936b49ee-845a-4dd7-9974-968e1eb57cdb