Eco Fibers Global Market Report 2024: Eco Fibers Spearheading Sustainable Innovation Across Industries

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eco Fibers - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide, the demand for Eco Fibers is estimated at US$58 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$99.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2024 and 2030.



Some of the major factors expected to drive the global demand for Eco Fibers over the analysis period include growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of sustainable fashion and eco-friendly products, greater comfort offered by eco fibers-based textiles over conventional fibers, huge demand for eco fibers from emerging economies, textile industry leading demand, with industrial and healthcare & medical also in the fray and growing demand for synthetic cellulosic fibers in apparel industry.





Eco Fibers Regional Market Analysis



Other than being the largest global market for Eco Fibers, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing. The region is a hub of major textile manufacturing operations, concentrated in China, India, Bangladesh and some East Asian countries. Because of availability of cheap resources and labor, worldwide brands outsource their product requirements to these countries.

Moreover, several countries in Asia-Pacific are in the process of bringing in legislations that promote use of sustainable practices in the textile sector. Incentives for making and using Eco Fibers from the government are further augmenting demand for the same.



Eco Fibers Market Analysis by Type



The primary types of Eco Fibers widely in use include Organic Fibers, Recycled Fibers and Regenerated Fibers. Among these, the market for Organic Fibers is expected to be the largest, since there has been a growing demand for using these fibers in place of traditional fibers in textiles. Consumers have become aware about the advantages of Organic Fibers, with further demand being supported by the wide range of applications where these novel materials can be used.

The worldwide market for Recycled Fibers, though, is primed to register the fastest growth over the 2024-2030 analysis period. This variety of Eco Fibers is usually derived by converting waste plastic and textile materials discarded by consumers or industrial processes into new textile materials to minimize the need for virgin resources, as also waste. Regenerated Fibers demand is also likely to witness impressive growth. One example of this can be regenerated cellulosic fiber that possesses some outstanding properties, such as high wet tenacity, adequate absorbency, sheen, softness, easy dyeing, good drape and, above all, biodegradability.



Eco Fibers Market Analysis by Application



Eco Fibers are chiefly utilized in Textile, Industrial, Healthcare & Medical and Household & Furnishing applications. Textiles dominate the global market for Eco Fibers and would continue to do so. Consumption of these fibers in making a variety of garments has increased exponentially, especially in the areas of casual and formal wear. Further, a number of prominent fashion houses, such as Patagonia, Pact, Tentree, Reformation, Eileen Fisher, Outerknown, Stella McCartney and Adidas, among others, have adopted the policy of making a specific proportion of their products from Eco Fibers, thereby providing impetus to the market. Industrial is another area where the proliferation of Eco Fibers has been quite evident. Products based on these fibers are employed in constructing house structures, dams and tunnels in applications comprising reinforcement of walls, facades, hose wrap, concrete wraps, waterproof membranes, thermal & sound insulation panels and sewer & pipe linings.



Report Scope



This global report on Biodegradable Polymers analyzes the market based on type and application area. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 50+

Eco Fibers Market by Type

Organic Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Eco Fibers Market by Application

Healthcare & Medical

Household & Furnishing

Industrial

Textiles

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $99.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. Introduction

Geotextile Tubes Market by Type Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes

Geotextile Tubes Market by End-Use Industry Agricultural Engineering Aquaculture Construction Environmental Engineering Marine & Hydraulics Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd

Ananas Anam

Aquafil SpA

Asahi Kasei Corp

Barnet Intelligent Materials

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company

BASF

Bast Fiber Technologies Inc.

BComp Ltd.

BLS Ecotech

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co. Ltd.

China National Cotton Group Corp

Circular Systems

COFCO

Composition Materials Co, Inc.

David C. Poole Co, Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Fiberon

FlexForm SpA

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Foss Performance Materials

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd

Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.)

JB Ecotex Ltd

Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd

Kelheim Fibres

Komal Fibres

Lenzing

Nan Ya Plastics Corp

Natural Fiber Welding

NatureWorks

OECO Textiles

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp

Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Procotex

Proma Industries Ltd

Radici Group

Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Sateri Holdings Limited

Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Co Ltd

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

Shyam Fibers Pvt Ltd

Sniace SA

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd.

TECNARO

Teijin Frontier Co Ltd

Teijin Ltd.

Thai Acrylic Fiber Co Ltd.

The Natural Fibre Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co Ltd

Trex Co, Inc.

Unifi, Inc.

Universal Fibers, Inc.

UPM

US Fibers

Vishal Poly Fibers Pvt Ltd

Vrijesh Natural Fibre & Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

Wellman Advanced Materials

Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co Ltd.

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type

Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes

Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry

Agricultural Engineering Aquaculture Construction Environmental Engineering Marine & Hydraulics Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8x72s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment