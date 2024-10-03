Sleep Apnea Devices Global Market Overview: 2021-2023 & 2024-2030

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Sleep Apnea Devices market is estimated at US$8.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.6% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and stand at a projected US$13.6 billion by 2030.



The Sleep Apnea Devices market growth is driven by increased investments by leading companies that have stimulated advancements in sleep apnea equipment, resulting in improved comfort and effectiveness of CPAP machines and diagnostic instruments. The increasing incidence of obstructive sleep apnea caused by sedentary lifestyles, poor sleep patterns, stress, and obesity has resulted in more diagnoses and treatments, which in turn promotes market expansion.

Furthermore, technological advancements have enhanced the functionality and comfort of these devices and patient compliance, while a rise in awareness from strategic efforts and campaigns has driven demand. The development of sleep clinics, healthcare spending, and awareness campaigns by governmental and non-governmental organizations have also played a role in the sleep apnea devices market expansion. The growing awareness of sleep apnea disorders and the shift towards home-based treatment are boosting the global use of sleep apnea devices.



Sleep Apnea Devices Regional Market Analysis



North America leads the global sleep apnea devices market, accounting for a 39.6% share in 2024, fueled by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of sleep apnea from lifestyle choices and an aging population, and robust reimbursement systems. Additionally, Increased awareness campaigns and a substantial number of patients contribute to the boost in market demand.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by undiagnosed patients, increased healthcare spending, higher obesity rates, a growing elderly population, advancements in cost-effective devices, and rising incomes in developing countries like India and China.



Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis by Type



The sleep apnea devices market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic devices. The therapeutic devices segment dominates the market with an estimated share of 75.6% in 2024, fueled by rising demand for treatments like CPAP therapy and innovative digital technologies improving therapy and patient care.

Meanwhile, the diagnostic devices segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2024-2030. This growth is driven by rising consciousness and early detection of sleep disorders. Innovations in diagnostic tools, like portable sleep monitors and advanced polysomnography, are making early sleep apnea detection more accessible and convenient.



Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices Market Analysis by Type



Based on the sleep apnea therapeutic devices, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) devices lead the market with a 36.8% estimated share in 2024, due to advancements that have made them more compact, silent, and user-friendly. Nevertheless, the Facial Interfaces segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the analysis period 2024-2030, fueled by the rising use of CPAP devices, increasing comorbidities linked to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and rising use of these masks.



Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Devices Market Analysis by Type



The polysomnography (PSG) devices segment is the largest market, holding a 27.8% share in 2024 within the sleep apnea diagnostic devices market due to their advanced technological capabilities and specialized functions that provide thorough and precise sleep assessments compared to other diagnostic tools. Conversely, the actigraphy systems segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030. This rapid growth is driven by the rising need for wearable devices that provide convenient, constant monitoring of sleep patterns and activity levels, improving the overall management of sleep apnea and related conditions.



Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis by End-User



Based on end-user, sleep laboratories and hospitals dominate the market with an estimated market share of 54.4% in 2024, driven by their extensive use of advanced sleep apnea technologies and in-depth research facilities. Government funding for healthcare technology further supports this growth, while sleep clinics and medical centers offer personalized therapies with state-of-the-art facilities and expert care.

However, the home care settings sector is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 8% during the analysis period 2024-2030, due to the growing use of easy-to-use homecare devices and the increasing recognition of the advantages of home healthcare. Homecare provides convenience and is a cost-effective option for patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their environment.



Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Scope



This global report on Sleep Apnea Devices analyzes the market based on type, subtype, and end-user. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global





