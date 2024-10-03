Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

| Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at September 30, 2024 was $65.37 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 18.9% and 22.4%, respectively. These compare with the 17.2% and 26.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at September 30, 2024, the leverage represented 12.8% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 15.4% at September 30, 2023.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at September 30, 2024 was $39.95, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 17.4% and 15.2%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

Information Technology23.0%
Industrials22.2%
Financials13.6%
Materials13.1%
Energy11.9%
Consumer Discretionary10.0%
Real Estate4.4%
Communication Services1.5%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.3%
  

The top ten investments which comprised 39.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of September 30, 2024 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation7.0%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.3%
TFI International Inc.4.2%
Apple Inc.3.9%
WSP Global Inc.3.7%
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.6%
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.6%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.2%
Mastercard Incorporated3.1%
Dollarama Inc.2.8%
  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca       