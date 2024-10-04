Change in employee representative board member

Following Esben Thykier being promoted to a leadership role at Tivoli, he has decided to resign from the Board of Directors as an employee representative member as of today. The first alternate, John Høegh Berthelsen, will join the Board of Directors for the remainder of the term until the ordinary general meeting in 2026, where elections for new employee representative board members will take place.

Best regards,

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

