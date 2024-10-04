Verum Messenger: Innovation, AI, and Absolute Security — A New Level of Communication

LONDON, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verum Messenger has unveiled a global update that takes the platform to an entirely new level in the realm of communications. Now, the messenger not only offers standard features for chatting but also introduces advanced technologies such as integration with the neural network Verum AI, built-in eSIM, and complete blocking of screenshots and screen recording. This update makes Verum Messenger one of the most high-tech and secure messengers on the market today.



Integration with Verum AI: A Smart Assistant Always at Hand

The main innovation of the update is the integration with Verum AI — an intelligent system designed to make interaction with the messenger even more convenient and functional. Verum AI is a generative AI that can respond to user queries, search for necessary information, translate text, generate content, and analyze data.

Built-in eSIM: Global Internet in Your Phone

Another unique feature of Verum Messenger is the built-in eSIM, which allows you to connect to mobile internet without a physical SIM card or roaming charges. For those who frequently travel or work in different countries, this means always staying connected without the need to switch operators or search for Wi-Fi hotspots.

Security at a New Level

Verum Messenger's commitment to privacy and security principles is reinforced by the implementation of complete blocking of screenshots and screen recording within the app, eliminating the risk of confidential information leakage. Users can be confident that their messages will remain solely on their devices and won't be inadvertently captured by third parties.

Distinctive Features of Verum Messenger

Verum Messenger offers users a range of unique features that set it apart from other messengers:

Recovery Key : If you change devices or log out of your account, you can restore all chats using your personal recovery key.

: If you change devices or log out of your account, you can restore all chats using your personal recovery key. Group Chats and Channels : Create groups and channels with the ability to add up to 10,000 participants, making the messenger an ideal tool for managing communities and businesses.

: Create groups and channels with the ability to add up to 10,000 participants, making the messenger an ideal tool for managing communities and businesses. Built-in VPN : Connecting through a VPN hides your IP address, encrypts traffic, and protects against tracking, making communication secure even in the most unsafe network conditions.

: Connecting through a VPN hides your IP address, encrypts traffic, and protects against tracking, making communication secure even in the most unsafe network conditions. User Privacy Settings: Control your profile visibility and manage who can message you, providing maximum flexibility in security settings.

Download Verum Messenger from the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1550499454

Media contact: info@verum.im

