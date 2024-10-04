Biz2Credit to Host “Small Business, Inflation, and the Economy in 2024” Online Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 8, with U.S. Representatives Nick LaLota (R-NY) and Sylvia Garcia (D-TX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2Credit will host U.S. Representatives Nick LaLota (R, NY-01) and Sylvia Garcia (D, TX-29) to discuss the state of the small business economy in 2024 and the actions that Congress is taking to support business owners. The virtual forum will take place on Tuesday, October 8, at 2:00 p.m. (EDT) and will explore topics including:



Challenges for small business owners in 2024 and looking into 2025.

Initiatives the Federal government is considering next that may provide further economic support to American small businesses.

How a President Harris or President Trump will address small business issues.

Preparing for what's coming next with Biz2Credit's review of business financing options as 2024 closes and amid the recent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Biz2Credit’s research and insights on primary data from small business owners.



This online forum will give business owners a chance to hear from Rep. LaLota, a member of the House Committee on Small Business, and Rep. Garcia, who has helped provide crucial aid to Texas small businesses. They will discuss the small business environment in their districts, provide insights on how the Federal government and private industry are collaborating to help entrepreneurs, and respond to questions from constituents and business owners. To register for this event, click here.

“We are thrilled to have Rep. LaLota and Rep. Garcia join our online Town Hall and discuss their positions on small business, the current economic environments in their home districts, and how Washington can best support entrepreneurial growth,” said Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit and one of the nation's leading experts in small business finance.

U.S. Representative Nick LaLota (R, NY-01) was sworn into office in January 2023. Inspired by his family’s history of service, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and reached the rank of Lieutenant. Later, he earned his MBA at Hofstra University’s Zarb School of Business and his J.D. from Hofstra’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law. As a member of the Amityville Board of Trustees, he focused on reducing taxes and improving services. Today, in Congress, he advocates for lower taxes, energy independence, and the protection of constitutional freedoms. As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, he serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure and is a member of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access.

“I'm excited to join the Biz2Credit Small Business Town Hall to tackle the challenges and opportunities our small businesses face,” said Rep. LaLota. “As a proud member of the House Small Business Committee, I know just how crucial these businesses are to our economy. I'll keep pushing for policies that strengthen small businesses as the backbone of America!”

U.S. Representative Sylvia R. Garcia (D, TX-29) was sworn into Congress in January 2019 and thereby became the first Latina to represent Texas in her district. She graduated from Texas Woman's University with a degree in social work and political science, and later graduated from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. Rep. Garcia has served as a social worker and a legal aid lawyer and later as Presiding Judge of the Houston Municipal System, Houston City Controller, and Harris County Commissioner. After serving in the Texas State Senate, she was elected to represent Texas’s 29th Congressional District 29 and became the first Hispanic member of the Houston Congressional Delegation and one of the first two Latinas to represent Texas in the Congress. She has long been an advocate for working families and economic development.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and the start of so many American Dreams. Women and minority entrepreneurs, especially in the Latino community, have been driving our recovery with strength and resilience,” said Rep. Garcia, who serves as the Vice Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee. “It's our job in Congress to ensure they have the tools and resources to keep thriving. I’m excited to join Rep. LaLota and Biz2Credit to talk about how we can make that happen."

About Biz2Credit

Founded in 2007, Biz2Credit has helped thousands of companies access more than $10 billion in small business financing. The company is expanding its industry-leading Biz2X® technology in custom digital platform solutions for banks and other financial institutions, investors, and service providers. Visit www.biz2credit.com, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).