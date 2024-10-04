2024 Research: Microdermabrasion Devices Market Poised for Solid Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 1.01 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microdermabrasion Devices Market Report by Type, Application, End User, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global microdermabrasion devices market is currently experiencing significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the years 2023-2032. Increased consumer demand for non-invasive cosmetic treatments and significant technological advancements in device efficacy are primary factors driving this robust market expansion.



A heightened awareness about advanced skincare treatments is majorly propelling the market forward. Alongside, the growing incidents of skin-related issues and an increased preference for non-surgical procedures contribute to the market dynamics. The trend is clearly moving towards the adoption of crystal-free and diamond-tip devices, as well as portable, home-use options that are reshaping the industry. With consumers seeking personalized skincare routines, the demand for such devices is on a steady incline.

Regional Insights

North America holds the lead as the dominant market, largely thanks to its sophisticated skin care infrastructure and higher consumer awareness levels. The United States stands as a substantial contributor to the regional market growth, with the demand equally strong in both professional clinics and home-use segments. Notably, the continual innovations by key players in the region are significantly enhancing North America's market presence.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive scenario in the microdermabrasion devices market is marked by the presence of prominent companies like Altair Instruments, Bio-Therapeutic Computers Pvt. Ltd., and Dermaglow. These organizations are making strides in product innovation and strategic collaborations to elevate their standings in the market. Moreover, comprehensive adherence to regulatory frameworks and advanced marketing strategies are helping these market players to maintain their growth momentum.

Dermatology clinics are emerging as the leading segment among end users, largely due to the increasing preference for non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Such clinics are equipped with advanced equipment and skilled professionals, making them attractive to a broad patient base. The report also sheds light on other market segments, including anti-aging treatments, which account for a significant portion due to the growing demand for maintenance of youthful skin.

Emerging Developments

Noteworthy developments have occurred in recent times, such as the strategic distribution agreements by key companies aiming to expand their reach and cater to the increasing market demand. With consumers becoming more knowledgeable about the benefits of regular skin care and efficient non-surgical options, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory.

The comprehensive analysis highlights that the microdermabrasion devices market is driven by both a rising consumer demand for aesthetic skin solutions and advancements in technology that enhance device efficacy. As the market continues to evolve, it is likely to present new opportunities for innovation and growth in the impending years.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages146
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$536.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$1010.2 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Companies Featured

  • Altair Instruments
  • Bio-Therapeutic Computers Pvt. Ltd.
  • Dermaglow
  • DermaMed Solutions
  • ImageDerm Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Microderm GLO
  • PMD Beauty
  • Silhouet-Tone
  • Skin for Life

