NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital marketing landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Seo Robot, a company specializing in AI-driven advertising optimization, extends its support to Apple Search Ads in 91 countries, including Turkey. This move comes as part of the company's ongoing efforts to help brands navigate the complexities of global advertising, providing optimization tools not only for Apple Search Ads but also for major platforms like Google, Meta, and TikTok.



Seo Robot has been at the forefront of AI technology in marketing, using advanced algorithms to refine advertising strategies in real time. By automatically adjusting bids, optimizing keywords, and targeting audience segments, the platform has become a go-to resource for businesses seeking to maximize their advertising campaigns' efficiency.

"Extending our services to support Apple Search Ads in new markets is a significant step for us and our clients," says Serkan Şafak, Founder and CEO of Seo Robot. The company’s expansion into these additional markets comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking for ways to reach audiences worldwide.

Seo Robot's approach to client management is notably meticulous. The company carefully evaluates potential customers to ensure its tailored services align with each business's specific needs. Existing clients on the waitlist are regularly monitored and invited to participate in closed beta testing of new features, allowing them to benefit from innovative tools before they are publicly available.

Seo Robot has emerged as a strong player in the AI and digital marketing sphere. Industry observers have noted the company’s significant growth trajectory, with many highlighting its valuation and influence in shaping the future of digital advertising.

Looking ahead, Seo Robot has announced plans to expand its Marketing Partners Program in 2025. This expansion aims to roll out new features gradually, offering clients an evolving suite of AI-powered solutions to enhance their marketing strategies further. The company’s gradual feature release is expected to integrate seamlessly with existing tools, providing businesses with an edge in managing their campaigns.

About Seo Robot

Founded by Serkan Şafak, Seo Robot provides AI-driven advertising optimization tools tailored for various advertising platforms, including Google, Meta, TikTok, and Apple Search Ads. The company has established itself as a major player in the digital marketing industry, continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of brands worldwide.