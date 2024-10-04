SECU Foundation Donates $3.75 Million in Disaster Relief to Aid Western North Carolina Communities

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the catastrophic flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction in Western North Carolina from Hurricane Helene, the SECU Foundation Board of Directors approved a $3.75 million disaster relief package to assist communities affected. Funding will be awarded to five organizations that have operations underway to immediately provide water, food, supplies, shelter, and other emergency services to those in need. Grantees include:



These funds are designated as general purpose to give the organizations the maximum flexibility to serve their communities.

“The impacts of Hurricane Helene will be felt for a long time and the needs of those affected are many,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Chris Ayers. “The Foundation grants will provide some much-needed relief to help address the increased demand for services as these organizations respond to community needs. We are grateful for the unwavering commitment of these non-profits and their volunteers.”

“The devastation that Hurricane Helene brought to our Western North Carolina family, friends, and neighbors is tremendous,” said SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell. “North Carolina faces unbelievable challenges, and we need each other now more than ever. Our Foundation will continue to monitor relief efforts and help our communities on this long path of recovery.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 87 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $56 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.8 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $300 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org