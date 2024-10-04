UltiSat Supports U.S. Government Agencies for Rapid Response to Hurricane Helene

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, an authorized provider of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication (SATCOM) solutions to the U.S. Government, is playing a crucial role in the response to Hurricane Helene. Collaborating closely with one of the largest federal disaster response and humanitarian relief agencies, UltiSat has provided communication services vital to both the pre-planning and relief efforts in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane. UltiSat is in the process of helping government agencies deploy hundreds of LEO SATCOM systems to storm impacted areas.

Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida, as a Category 4 storm with winds reaching 140 mph. The hurricane caused widespread devastation across the southeastern U.S., including Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee. The storm uprooted trees, splintered homes, and caused severe flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

UltiSat’s collaborative approach to working with federal disaster relief and response agencies includes:

Pre-planning: UltiSat engaged in tactical planning with government agencies 48-72 hours prior to Hurricane Helene's landfall, ensuring readiness for rapid deployment.





Activation of Pre-deployed Systems: UltiSat activated pre-positioned LEO SATCOM systems in less than 15 minutes, ensuring continuous communication during critical moments.





Quick Response to New Impact Areas: UltiSat is responding to real-time agency requests to procure, ship, and activate individual LEO SATCOM services as new areas of need are identified.





24/7/365 Ongoing Support: UltiSat's Network Operations center, program management and logistics teams embrace the customer mission as their own for around the clock support.





“Preparing for and responding to large scale emergencies depends on rapid deployment of communications to places where there may be no infrastructure left standing,” said David Myers, president and CEO at UltiSat. “We are committed to embracing our clients’ missions as our own. There is no greater obligation than to help the real people impacted by the effects of a widespread disaster.”

UltiSat is an authorized government integrator for a number of current and emerging LEO satellite constellations providing high-speed internet connectivity in easy to deploy equipment kits. By integrating cutting-edge LEO satellites with UltiSat’s carrier-class Global Interconnect Network (GIN), customers can link directly to secure private ground networks, cloud-based services, or the public internet. By integrating emerging LEO SATCOM, traditional geosynchronous (GEO) satellites, and 5G wireless services, UltiSat can provide a Unified Multi-path Connectivity™ solution that enables both immediate disaster response as well as longer term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. UltiSat has made substantial investments in the global logistics, security provisions, systems, and processes necessary to provide 24 x 7 support for customers with high consequence missions. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

For more information contact: lori.hawk@ultisat.com