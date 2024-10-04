Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Tim Brady as Fractional Chief Financial Officer

Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HiTC”), a leading innovator in healthcare solutions, is proud to announce the October 1, 2024 appointment of Timothy Brady as its Fractional CFO.



Mr. Brady is currently a fractional CFO, focusing on several industries, including; oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. Mr. Brady previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Northern Industrial Sands, LLC, a privately held supplier of northern white frac sand, from July 2016 to August 2020. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Dakota Plains Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded midstream energy company, from September 2011 to April 2016. Mr. Brady was instrumental in uplisting the Company from the OTC Pink Sheets to the NYSE. Before joining Dakota Plains, Mr. Brady served as one of three founders and Chief Financial Officer of Encore Energy, a privately held independent operator of oil and natural gas properties, from May 2011 through September 2011. Prior to that position, Mr. Brady served as the Chief Financial Officer from April 2010 through May 2011 of Allied Energy, a publicly traded oil and natural gas company, and served on its board of directors, where Mr. Brady was able to upgrade the firm to the highest grading level on the OTC Market tier. Prior to that position, Mr. Brady was an independent consultant for eight years. Mr. Brady has over 35 years of financial experience within the energy, financial services, and manufacturing industry. Mr. Brady has extensive experience with SEC reporting, balance sheet management, investor relations, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, audit, internal controls implementation, and compliance. Mr. Brady holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Indiana University and an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to HiTC’s financial leadership," said Scott M. Boruff, HiTC’s Chairman & CEO. "His visionary leadership and innovative approach to personal and professional growth align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize healthcare technology. His expertise will undoubtedly enhance our strategic initiatives and accelerate our impact in the industry."

Mr. Brady's addition to HiTC comes at a pivotal time as the company continues to expand its technological offerings designed to improve healthcare outcomes. His experience in building and scaling successful ventures will be invaluable as HiTC seeks to drive forward its mission to integrate cutting-edge technology with patient-centered care.

"I am honored to join HiTC and contribute to their transformative work in healthcare technology," said Mr. Brady. "I look forward to working closely with the team to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation, and to help shape the future of healthcare."

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is at the forefront of developing technological solutions aimed at improving transactional security and compliance in the healthcare industry and beyond. With a focus on innovation and quality, HiTC is dedicated to providing advanced solutions that meet the complex needs of its clients, ensuring both efficiency and reliability. HiTC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HiTC can be found at www.getHiTC.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

