NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division is strengthening its collaboration and partnership with Old Dominion University. Leaders from both gathered today to mark the opening of the onsite NNS office located in the ODU Engineering Systems building on the university’s main campus in Norfolk, Va.



NNS President Jennifer Boykin and ODU President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. participated in a ribbon-cutting event Friday to open the new NNS office and highlight the synergy between academia and industry, focused on engineering, business, technology, modeling and simulation, student engagement and the future of shipbuilding.

The onsite office builds upon the 2023 announcement of NNS as the lead industry sponsor of the Monarch Accelerator Program to Engineering (MAP-to-E), which aims to increase the number of engineering and engineering technology majors and degrees, particularly from underrepresented and underserved communities in Hampton Roads.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-strengthens-partnership-with-old-dominion-university-with-opening-of-newport-news-shipbuilding-onsite-office/.

“Newport News Shipbuilding is proud to team with Old Dominion University on the professional development of students — not just in engineering, but university-wide,” Boykin said. “Our close bond demonstrates the impact of industry-education partnerships. Together, we are creating opportunities for future problem solvers, innovators, and leaders. We are bolstering our vibrant Hampton Roads community and we are uniting to help our sailors protect our way of life.”

“Old Dominion University is thrilled to welcome our longtime partner, Newport News Shipbuilding, to campus.” Dr. Hemphill said. “A tremendous resource for our students in engineering, business and supply chain and maritime operations, this office is a true reflection of the manner in which academic and industry partners can thoughtfully and successfully build strong collaborations and synergies to drive economic growth, energize the shipbuilding industry and shape the future workforce of Hampton Roads. This important work is a testament to the commitment and vision of President Boykin and her team, as well as the dedication and expertise of our faculty, researchers and staff.”

The new office allows ODU students to connect directly with NNS in support of internship, co-op, and full-time employment opportunities, as well as professional development and mentoring at NNS.

More than 22% of the engineering workforce at NNS are graduates of Old Dominion University. The shipyard also sponsors the NNS Scholars program, which endows academic scholarships awarded annually to qualified junior, senior and graduate students studying engineering, business or computer science.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

About Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University (ODU), located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 24,000 students. A top R1 research institution offering rigorous academics, ODU is recognized nationally for academic excellence, social mobility and access. Military friendly and home to an energetic residential community and robust initiatives that currently contribute $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, ODU is a leader in the commonwealth. Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, founded July 1, 2024, represents the most comprehensive health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

