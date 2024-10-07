Rubis: Share buyback programme

Paris, 7 October 2024, 7:30am

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 11 June 2024 pursuant to its 22nd resolution and within the terms of the description published in chapter 6 (section 6.2.5) of the 2023 Universal Registration Document available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information - Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report”, Rubis Management Board has decided to launch a share buyback programme. Shares acquired under this programme will be cancelled.

This programme demonstrates management’s determination to control dilution (impacting EPS) caused by share issues to Group employees (company savings plans, performance shares, stock options).

The Company has designated an independent investment services provider to execute this share buyback programme in accordance with the provisions of the European Commission Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, as well as their implementing regulations.

The buyback period is starting today and ending on 29 November 2024 at the latest, for a maximum number of 1,000,000 shares and a maximum purchase price of €50 (excluding fees and commissions) per share, i.e., a maximum amount of €50,000,000 (excluding fees and commissions).

