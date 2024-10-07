Decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

From 23 October 2024 by the decision of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, a new term of 4 (four) years, the following were elected as members of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G:

Vytenis Lazauskas – independent member of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G; Rasa Balevičienė – independent member of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G and independent member of the Board of EPSO-G; Dainius Bražiūnas – UAB EPSO-G Audit Committee member, member of the Board of EPSO-G nominated by the sole shareholder.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.