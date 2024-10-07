China B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Player Overview 2024: Alibaba, China's Leading B2B E-Commerce Platform, Generated Close to USD 130 Billion in Revenue in 2023

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snapshot of China B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Player Overview 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Alibaba and 1688.com: Driving Global and Local Trade

Alibaba.com dominates China's B2B E-Commerce scene by enabling international trade through a vast supplier network and secure transactions, connecting businesses globally. Domestically, 1688.com serves Chinese manufacturers by linking them with local businesses, fostering SME growth through bulk purchasing options.

Tmall and JOYBUY: Expanding Cross-Border Trade

Tmall and JOYBUY enhance China's B2B presence. Tmall connects international and domestic brands with Chinese businesses, while JOYBUY, by JD.com, enables overseas merchants to connect with Chinese suppliers, backed by advanced logistics for streamlined trade.

Global Sources and Made-in-China: Ensuring Secure Trade

Global Sources and Made-in-China.com emphasize supplier verification, promoting trust in cross-border trade. These platforms provide quality control and secure transaction systems, supporting global sourcing needs.

Questions Covered:

What feature does AliExpress in China use to enhance customer satisfaction in 2024?

How does Alibaba.com in China ensure secure transactions in 2024?

Which marketplace is the largest B2B platform in the U.S. market from China in 2024?

How many industries are represented on Made-in-China.com in 2024?

What logistics support does JOYBUY from China provide for its international merchants in 2024?

Company Coverage:

Alibaba

AliExpress

1688.com

Tmall

Joybuy

Global Sources

Made-in-China

DHGate

China.cn

HKTDC

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. China B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Player Overview

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Alibaba, September 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace AliExpress, September 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace 1688, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Tmall, September 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Joybuy, September 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Global Sources, September 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Made-in-China, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace DHGate, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace China.cn, October 2024

Overview of Selected Top B2B E-Commerce Marketplace HKTDC, October 2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uidr35

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.