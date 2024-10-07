Global Market for Green Building Materials Predicted to Reach US$645.5 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Materials - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Green Building Materials is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the 2024-2030 analysis period and reach a projected US$645.5 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$363.4 billion in 2024.



Given the level of construction activity going on across the world, Green Building Materials have emerged as a viable alternative to conventional materials being used due to several reasons, the most important of which include conservation of depleting non-renewable resources, eco-friendly processes used to make green building materials, wider acceptance for these materials owing to climate change, need for energy efficiency in buildings and government policies & global smart city projects boosting application of green building materials.





Green Building Materials Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific represents the largest global market for Green Building Materials, which is also likely to be the fastest growing. Increasing construction activity in the region, be it to accommodate the growing population in residences or to set up industrial operations or establish commercial spaces, has stimulated the need for eco-friendly materials, which Green Building Materials can satisfy. Considering the benefits offered by these materials, even well-entrenched economies of the West are choosing Green solutions to construct buildings.



Green Building Materials Market Analysis by Application



The key application areas for Green Building Materials include Insulation, Roofing, Framing, Interior Finishing and Exterior Siding. Owing to the fact that heat transfer between the exterior and interior of a building can be controlled by using proper Insulation, this application of Green Building Materials leads the global market. Eco-friendly materials, such as cellulose, natural fibers and other recycled materials are widely used for this due to their outstanding thermal resistance.

Roofing is another area where the use of Green Building Materials has grown considerably, since green roofs are being considered as Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) that can overcome a range of environmental issues related to climate change. Some of the more commonly used green roofing materials include terracotta, wood shingles, asphalt shingles, metals (tin, copper, aluminum & galvanized steel), fiber cement, ferrocement, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) and slates. Because of this, the demand for these Green Building Materials in Roofing applications would post the fastest growth over the analysis period.



Green Building Materials Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



End-users of Green Building Materials comprise the Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Institutional and Infrastructure sectors. The Residential sector leads the worldwide demand for Green Building Materials in terms of size, as well as growth, since they offer energy efficiency, resistance to moisture, durability and ease of maintenance.

Also, an increased awareness about how these materials can help conserve the environment has stimulated demand, which is likely to continue. The Industrial & Institutional sectors for Green Building Materials are also expected to maintain a healthy growth, while demand from the Infrastructure sectors will clock the slowest CAGR during the 2024-2030 analysis period.



Green Building Materials Report Scope



This global report on Biodegradable Polymers analyzes the market based on type and application area. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 70+

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $363.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $645.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Green Building Materials Defined

Green Building Materials Market by Application Exterior Siding Framing Insulation Interior Finishing Roofing

Green Building Materials Market by End-Use Sector Commercial Industrial & Institutional Infrastructure Residential



2. Key Market Trends



4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Green Building Materials Market Overview by Application Green Building Materials Application Market Overview by Global Region Exterior Siding Framing Insulation Interior Finishing Roofing

Global Green Building Materials Market Overview by End-Use Sector Green Building Materials End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region Commercial Industrial & Institutional Infrastructure Residential



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Green Building Materials Market Overview by Geographic Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE

