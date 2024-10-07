Innovative Thermal and Sensing Technologies Propel Growth in the Smart Automotive Seat Industry

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Emerging Thermal and Sensing Technology in Automotive Seats" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides an overview of the smart seat industry, focusing on emerging thermal and sensing technologies. It analyzes how connectivity, automation, shared, and electric (CASE) features will shape the development of vehicle seats.

The study has a global scope, with key regions, specifically the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Japan, considered for supplier analysis. It identifies key suppliers in the thermal and sensor-based smart seat industry, examining their latest innovations and partnerships.

The report discusses the potential use cases of next-generation seats and their expected impact on personal and shared autonomous vehicles. Smart seat features currently provided by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have also been analyzed.

The study examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of emerging thermal and sensing technologies in the automotive sector and identifies the opportunities arising from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Swivel Seats for Enhanced Occupant Comfort

Health & Wellness Seats for Improved Passenger Care

Adaptive Safety Features

Company Coverage:

Lear Corporation

Forvia (Faurecia)

Hyundai Transys



Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in Emerging Thermal and Sensing Technology in Automotive Seats

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Thermal and Sensing Technology in Automotive Seats

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

Key Findings

Smart Seat Categories

OEM and Supplier Partnerships for Smart Seats

Swivel Seats in Key OEM Models

Smart Seat Categories and Potential Criticality in Autonomous Vehicles

Smart Seats: Overview

Evolution from Traditional Seats to Smart Seats in Vehicles

Key Features in Next-gen Smart Seats

Analysis of Smart Seats in Current OEM Models

Seating Technology and Features, Roadmap to 2030

Smart Seats Patents Filed by OEMs and Suppliers

Market and Supplier Analysis of Thermal Seats in Vehicles

Thermal Seat Categories

Key Suppliers, 2023-2024

OEM Models and their Thermal Seat Suppliers

Emerging Trends in Thermal Seats

Market Analysis of Sensor-based Seats in Vehicles

The Impact of CASE on Next-gen Smart Seats

Types of Sensors Critical for Smart Seats

Opportunities for Sensor-based Smart Seats in Futuristic Personal and Shared Autonomous Vehicles

Emerging and Future Trends in Sensor-based Smart Seats

Potential Use Cases Expected to Emerge for Health & Wellness Seats

Supplier Analysis of Sensor-based Seats in Vehicles

Analysis of Key Players in Pneumatic and Massaging Seats

OEM Models and their Pneumatic and Messaging Seat Suppliers

Key Players in Occupant Detection Systems in Automotive Seats

Key Players in Seat Motors (self-adjusting, lumbar support, reclining, swivel, and power seats)

Seat Manufacturers' Approach to Innovative Smart Seats

Lear's INTU Intelligent Seating System

Forvia (Faurecia): Advancements in Sensing Features in Seating Technology

Hyundai Transys: Seating Innovations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e758t6

